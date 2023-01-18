Potential free agents DC Jim Schwartz could bring over from Titans

The Cleveland Browns took the first step in revitalizing their defense on Tuesday when they hired Jim Schwartz as their new coordinator. Schwartz brings with him an impressive track record as a defensive coach as well as some experience as a head coach. The next step will be to improve the roster and Schwartz may have his eye on some free agents from the Tennesee Titans where he was an assistant last season.

Though there aren’t a ton of big or flashy names he could bring with him quality depth is also needed on this roster. Targeting players familiar with his style can also help with teaching new players the ins and outs of the system.

A look at three players that the Browns should add from the Titans this offseason.

Teair Tart, Defensive Tackle

Browns FA target Teair Tart.

The Browns need to overhaul the defensive tackle room if they want to be a more competitive team in 2023. Teair Tart is a pending free agent for the Titans that could really improve the depth of the room. Checking in at 6-foot-2 and 304 pounds he is a strong and athletic player that makes an impact in both phases of the game.

Tart is a better pass rusher than a run stopper and while playing 305 pass rush snaps he produced 26 total pressures with two sacks (PFF). Overall PFF gave Tart a 75.9 pass-rushing grade and a 73.1 overall which was drastically better than anything the Browns’ defensive tackles graded last year.

Andrew Adams, Safety

Browns FA target Andrew Adams.

Another area that needs improvement is in the back end of the secondary at safety which hasn’t been what the team hoped it would. Adding free agent safety Andrew Adams to follow Jim Schwartz could help the team greatly. Adams is an intelligent safety that excels in coverage receiving a 74.8 coverage grade this past season.

There are some struggles at times in run support and he is coming off of a serious injury but would provide good depth if healthy. A team can never have enough good defensive backs in coverage and Adams is one they should consider adding.

DeMarcus Walker, Defensive End

Browns FA Target Demarus Walker.

The Browns were unable to generate much pressure from the edge position outside of Myles Garrett last season. This is sure to be a big focus for Schwartz as creativity with defensive line play is his specialty. DeMarcus Walker would be a great addition and could even start opposite Garrett to start the season.

In 2022 with the Titans Walker produced 32 total quarterback pressures with eight sacks. Walker fits the mold of edge rushers this front office likes the bigger. longer, and more powerful rushers at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds. The Browns should do their best to keep Walker with Schwartz next season.

