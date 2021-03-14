Potential free agent target for Cardinals: C Corey Linsley

In a continued look at free agents the Arizona Cardinals could pursue, we look at Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley.

If Arizona were to make a splash on the offensive side of free agency, there is a very good chance it would be Linsley, who figures to have a strong market should something not get worked out with the Packers.

Linsley was an All-Pro last season, and would potentially solidify the center position for years to come in Arizona.

His PFF grade was a phenomenal 89.9. He had no penalties and gave up only one pressure, all of which should be attractive to the Cardinals.

Spotrac estimates that he could be worth $9.7 million per year. Although with the constant need for offensive lineman, if Arizona were to retain his services, it would not be surprising if they paid above market value, especially considering how well he played last season.

What do you all think? Should Arizona pursue Linsley to solidify their offensive line?

