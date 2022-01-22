Potential free-agent fits for Cardinals in Bengals-Titans playoff game

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals face off Saturday for the first of the four divisional-round playoff games. The Arizona Cardinals have been eliminated from the postseason and now are looking ahead to the offseason.

As they have offseason needs they will naturally address in free agency, we can watch for players left in the postseason who are scheduled to be free agents.

Below are some of those impending free agents for the Bengals and Titans who could fill needs for the Cardinals.

Bengals G Quinton Spain

The Cardinals could use help at guard in the offseason. Spain is 30 years old and starts at left guard for Cincinnati. He will be a free agent.

In the league since 2015 when he entered the league as an undrafted free agent, the 6-4, 330-pounder has been a starter for the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Bengals.

Bengals CB Eli Apple

The Cardinals will want to address the cornerback position in free agency. Apple has bounced around the league a bit since he was drafted in the first round in 2016 by the New York Giants, but he has been a starter pretty much his entire career. He starts for the Bengals and will be a free agent at 26 years old.

DE Sam Hubbard

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Hubbard was a third-round pick by the Bengals in 2018. He will be a free agent. The Cardinals have questions at the edge as Chandler Jones is scheduled to hit free agency. Hubbard starts for the Bengals and had 7.5 sacks this season and has 24 in four seasons.

Bengals DT B.J. Hill

Larry Ogunjobi is out for the rest of the playoffs and could be a nice fit to beef up the Cardinals’ defensive interior, but Hill also gives some options. He only started two games this season but had 5.5 sacks, tying his career high.

Titans LB Harold Landry

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Landry is going to get paid in free agency after 12 sacks this season. Drafted in the second round in 2018, he could be the guy to replace Chandler Jones.

