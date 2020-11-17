South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn, son of ex-NFL WR Joe, opts out to prep for 2021 NFL draft

South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn is getting a head start on his draft preparation.

The son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn said Monday night that he would be opting out of the rest of the regular season to get ready for the 2021 NFL draft. Horn could be chosen as early as the first round of the draft and is South Carolina’s best defender.

I told em it was my turn... I’m guessing that the time here. All Luv! #Chosen1 #SEATBELT pic.twitter.com/dSwkIFz2JB — Jaycee Horn (@jayceehorn_10) November 16, 2020

Horn’s decision to opt out of the season comes a day after South Carolina fired coach Will Muschamp. The team fired Muschamp Sunday night after South Carolina lost 59-42 to Ole Miss on Saturday. The Gamecocks allowed Ole Miss to gain 708 yards of offense as Ole Miss QB Matt Corral set a school record for most passing yards in a single game.

The loss dropped South Carolina to 2-5 on the season and ensured that USC could finish no better than .500 in 2020. Mike Bobo will be the team’s interim coach for the remaining three games of the season.

Horn, a junior, has two interceptions and six passes defended in 2020. He ends his South Carolina career with 101 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two picks and 23 passes defensed in 30 games.

The Georgia native was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. His father Joe played in the NFL from 1996-2007 and made the Pro Bowl four times as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

South Carolina's Jaycee Horn is heading to the NFL. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

