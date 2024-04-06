Potential first-round pick Justin Edwards announces 2024 NBA draft decision

Kentucky freshman guard Justin Edwards announced this week that he will declare for the 2024 NBA draft and leave the Wildcats after one season in Lexington.

Edwards averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds on 36.5% shooting from the field in 32 games. He scored in double figures 14 times, including a career-high 28 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals on Feb. 24 in a win over Alabama.

The 6-foot-8 standout became the first Wildcat player to declare for the draft this year. Teammates Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard are also expected to join him in leaving for the NBA, capping off another talented roster for coach John Calipari.

Edwards is projected to be a late first-round pick. He likely didn’t perform to expectations after entering the year as a consensus five-star prospect but showed improvement throughout the year and had some key performances to lead Kentucky to the NCAA Tournament.

The 20-year-old has the strength and size that project to translate well to the next level. His last stretch of the year, in which he averaged 10.1 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal, proved that he should be in the mix to be a first-round pick.

Edwards will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will occur June 26-27 in New York City.

