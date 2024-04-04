Potential first-round pick Jaylon Tyson to forgo eligibility, declare for 2024 NBA draft

Cal junior guard Jaylon Tyson on Thursday told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

Tyson was named to the All-Pac 12 first team after averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals on 36% shooting from 3-point range in 31 games. His 607 total points were the seventh-most by a Cal player in a single season.

The 6-foot-7 standout registered 17 20-point games, the most by a Golden Bear since Jerome Randle in the 2009-10 season. He reached that mark in six consecutive games to start conference play, the longest streak in program history since 1997.

Tyson is considered a potential first-round pick, given his offensive skill set and ability to get others involved. He flourished as a shooter and can pull up from virtually all over the court. He also has the size at 215 pounds that should translate to the next level.

The 21-year-old has also established himself as a strong rebounder at his position. He ranked seventh in the Pac-12 in rebounding and was one of two players from a major conference to average at least 19 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Tyson will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will occur June 26-27 in New York City.

