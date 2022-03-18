Potential Eagles NFL draft target David Ojabo suffers injury during Michigan pro day
- David OjaboAmerican football player
A scary sight at @UMichFootball pro day. Edge rusher David Ojabo sustained injury in pass rush drill. Went down clutching left leg. Not sure if ankle or leg but he had to helped off field. pic.twitter.com/moL8FmbYb0
— Jeffri Chadiha (@jeffrichadiha) March 18, 2022
The Eagles had eyes on potential pass rushers before signing Haason Reddick to a deal, and one of the draft’s top prospects just had to be carted off from his pro day.
Michigan star pass rusher David Ojabo had to be helped off after suffering an injury in front of scouts and coaches.
An explosive player at Michigan, Ojabo ran a 4.55 in the 40 and had a 10-foot-2 broad jump at the NFL Combine.
