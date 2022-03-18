Potential Eagles NFL draft target David Ojabo suffers injury during Michigan pro day

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • David Ojabo
    American football player

The Eagles had eyes on potential pass rushers before signing Haason Reddick to a deal, and one of the draft’s top prospects just had to be carted off from his pro day.

Michigan star pass rusher David Ojabo had to be helped off after suffering an injury in front of scouts and coaches.

An explosive player at Michigan, Ojabo ran a 4.55 in the 40 and had a 10-foot-2 broad jump at the NFL Combine.

