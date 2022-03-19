Potential Eagles NFL draft target David Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles during pro day

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
The Eagles had eyes on potential pass rushers before signing Haason Reddick to a deal, and one of the draft’s top prospects could slide in the draft after suffering a serious injury.

Michigan star pass rusher David Ojabo had to be helped off after suffering an injury in front of scouts and coaches.

Adam Schefter is now reporting that Ojabo tore his Achilles on Friday, an injury that both Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, and Rams running back Cam Akers both suffered this season. Akers was able to return in six months, and a team drafting Ojabo will have to decide if he’ll likely sit out or miss the bulk of his rookie season.

An explosive player at Michigan, Ojabo ran a 4.55 in the 40 and had a 10-foot-2 broad jump at the NFL Combine, and could still be an option for the Eagles at some point.

