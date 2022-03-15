Potential Eagles free agent target Marcus Williams agrees to 5-year, $70M deal with Ravens

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles have a huge need at safety, but the organization isn’t going to blow the bank to fill the position. One of the biggest names at safety is heading to the AFC North after Marcus Williams agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal to leave the Saints for Baltimore.

A game-changing safety who can flourish in the box, while tracking the ball in open space, Williams would have provided Jonathan Gannon the perfect chase piece for his matchups against high-profile quarterbacks.

Williams logged 15 interceptions and 38 pass deflections in five seasons with New Orleans.

