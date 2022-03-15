Potential Eagles free agent target Marcus Williams agrees to 5-year, $70M deal with Ravens

Safety Marcus Williams is agreeing to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year deal worth $70 million, per source. Big market-shifting deal in AFC North. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

The Eagles have a huge need at safety, but the organization isn’t going to blow the bank to fill the position. One of the biggest names at safety is heading to the AFC North after Marcus Williams agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal to leave the Saints for Baltimore.

A game-changing safety who can flourish in the box, while tracking the ball in open space, Williams would have provided Jonathan Gannon the perfect chase piece for his matchups against high-profile quarterbacks.

Williams logged 15 interceptions and 38 pass deflections in five seasons with New Orleans.

List

4 reasons to be excited about the Eagles agreeing to deal with LB Haason Reddick

List

Eagles free agency tracker: Rumors, signings, releases

Related