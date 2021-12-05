Potential disaster turns into impressive trick play for Bears

The Chicago Bears are pulling out some tricks against the top-seeded Arizona Cardinals, including a trick play that went from potential disaster to first down completion in the third quarter.

On first-and-10 from the Chicago 40-yard line, running back David Montgomery took the direct snap in the wildcat formation and handed the ball off to receiver Jakeem Grant, who then pitched it to quarterback Andy Dalton.

Dalton looked like he was done for as Cardinals pass rusher Devon Kennard was bearing down on him. But Dalton evaded the sack and found Grant downfield for a 34-yard completion to set Chicago up on the Arizona 26-yard line.

That eventually led to a one-yard touchdown from Dalton to tight end Jimmy Graham to bring the Bears to within 10 points, 24-14.

