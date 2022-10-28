Potential destinations and trade packages for Nelson Agholor

The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and one of the top names from the Patriots being thrown around is Nelson Agholor, who is on the final year of his contract and is owed around $9 million this season.

When the Patriots traded for DeVante Parker, many thought it would spell the end for Agholor, who had a rough initial season statistically. Then the team selected young rookie Tyquan Thornton in the 2022 NFL draft and Agholor played his way onto the roster after a strong camp. The Patriots quickly had good depth at a position they have struggled to find talent at over the years.

Now that Thornton is healthy and the Patriots are in need of reps for the young free agent, Agholor could be a piece to move, and reports are already circulating that teams have been calling.

Trade deadline coming Nov. 1. I’m told the Patriots have received calls on all of their veteran WRs: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne. Agholor may be most likely to go, but contract (portion of his $9M base would go with him) could complicate things. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 26, 2022

Here are some potential destinations and trade packages for the veteran receiver.

Nelson Agholor to the Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in need of a wideout since he signed his massive deal and lost Davante Adams to the Raiders. Nelson Agholor’s skill set matches Rodgers, and he could be a piece that the struggling offense may find intriguing with their young assets not entirely playing up to expectations quite yet.

Rodgers isn’t getting any younger, and the Packers are in desperate need of boosting their receiving corps with a rapidly closing championship window. Agholor could be one addition that gets them moving closer in that direction.

Packers get: Nelson Agholor

Patriots get: 2023 4th round pick

Titans add speed and balance

The Tennessee Titans have a chance to add some speed and a veteran on an expiring contract as they look to pull away with the AFC South division lead. Agholor is a rental but could come fairly cheap, and he could provide a speed boost to keep the defense honest that usually crowds the box when Derrick Henry is on the field.

There’s a lot to be desired with the receiving corps in Tennessee, particularly after losing A.J. Brown in the offseason. Agholor isn’t a gamebreaker, but he can add an element to the offense they don’t currently have on their roster.

Titans get: Nelson Agholor

Patriots get: 2023 5th round pick

Ravens give Lamar a weapon

Although Agholor is not close to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, he can certainly still fly at 29 years old. The Baltimore Ravens could use another weapon as they look to compete deep into the season, and Agholor is the perfect fit for the team and Lamar Jackson.

Getting separation is rarely an issue when paired with a quarterback that can buy as much time with his legs as Jackson. The offense in Baltimore is already explosive, and another addition could take them over the top.

Ravens get: Nelson Agholor

Patriots get: 2024 4th round pick

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire