Potential DC replacements for Vance Joseph if he gets hired by Dolphins

The Arizona Cardinals could see some changes on their coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has interviewed for the vacant head-coaching position for the Miami Dolphins.

There is a growing feeling that Joseph is the favorite to be hired for the job, meaning the Cardinals would need a new leader of the defense.

Who could be his potential replacement?

Bill Davis

Davis is the Cardinals’ linebacker coach. He has been a defensive coordinator three times — for the San Francisco 49ers, the Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles. He would maintain continuity with the defense.

Brentson Buckner

The Cardinals could also promote Buckner, who is the team’s defensive line coach for a second stint.

He has not yet been a coordinator but he does have the respect of pretty much everyone.

Wade Phillips

The Cardinals run a Wade Phillips defense under Joseph. Phillips was let go by the Los Angeles Rams a year ago. He could run roughly the same system and get back at the Rams.

Also, when he is coaching a defense, that team goes to the playoffs, and if the Cardinals find themselves in a situation where they need to fire Kliff Kingsbury midseason, he becomes a perfect interim head coach.

Don 'Wink' Martindale

Martindale was just let go by the Baltimore Ravens as defensive coordinator, a position he held for four seasons. He also was DC for the Denver Broncos.

If running a 3-4 defense is a priority, he runs one.

Mike Zimmer

Zimmer was fired as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, where he had been since 2014. He was a defensive coordinator from 2000-2013 before that for the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

He runs a 4-3 defense, but that might actually perfect with the Cardinals’ situation at linebacker.

Vic Fangio

His defenses are unquestionably good. He was fired by the Denver Broncos as their head coach like Joseph was before he took the Cardinals’ DC job.

He runs a 3-4 defense, but does he want to be here?

