Potential Day 2 NFL Draft fits for the Cincinnati Bengals

If the Cincinnati Bengals follow the same approach in the 2023 NFL Draft that they’ve used over the last three years, then they’ll prioritize adding at cornerback, tight end or running back on the second night of the NFL Draft.

In 2021, when the Bengals desperately needed offensive and defensive linemen, they followed the Ja’Marr Chase pick by adding Jackson Carman and Joseph Ossai. In 2022, when they needed potential contributors at cornerback and defensive tackle, they traded up for Cam Taylor-Britt and selected Zach Carter higher than he was projected to be drafted.

On Thursday night, the Bengals took the best player available in Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy. In the second and third rounds tonight, they have an opportunity to find immediate contributors with long-term upside at their biggest positions of need.

Here’s who the Bengals could target in the second round.

CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Brents has all the measurables that could make him a standout NFL cornerback. He’d give the Bengals a big, long and physical corner who could match up against wide receivers like Tee Higgins who try to beat cornerbacks with contested catches. Brents’ coaches rave about his work ethic, and he had four picks last year.

Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents, left, knocks a pass away from Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton. Brents could be an immediate contributor for the Bengals if they draft him on Friday.

TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

LaPorta is one of the most do-it-all tight ends in this entire draft class. Last year, playing for a putrid Iowa offense, everyone knew the ball was going to him and he still made 58 catches. He has route savvy to beat double teams and a dynamic gear to pick up yards after catch, but blocking may be his favorite part of the game. He’s Irv Smith Jr. crossed with Drew Sample, and LaPorta was also a captain at Iowa.

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

He doesn’t give the Bengals the versatility and the ability to line up all over the line of scrimmage that the Bengals usually look for at tight end, but Washington has several elite traits. He’s one of the best athletes in this draft class. Right now, Washington is ready to set the tone as a downhill blocker in the run game. Down the road, his size and quick twitch athleticism give him the chance to be a contested catch winner.

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington has some elite traits and would give the Bengals more size at tight end if they draft him in the second round.

CB DJ Turner, Michigan

He ran a 4.26 40-yard dash, flew all around the field playing multiple roles at Michigan and showed great ball skills with 20 pass breakups over the last two years. He lacks the length the Bengals usually look for from an outside cornerback and likely won’t be a great press-man corner, but he’s a natural playmaker.

RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Charbonnet isn’t the fastest or most elusive running back, but he fits the skill set the Bengals want from the position. He has demonstrated he has the vision and anticipation to become a consistently efficient runner, and he’s best as a pass catcher who can turn check downs into solid gains for the Bengals. He also makes an impact in pass protection.

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

The wild-card option would give the Bengals a versatile defensive tackle to build around as DJ Reader enters a contract year. Benton makes an impact as a pass rusher (4.5 sacks in 2023), but his best trait is his Reader-like ability to shove multiple offensive linemen backward. He can play next to any of the defensive tackles on the Bengals’ roster and was a captain at Wisconsin.

Other options: OT Matthew Bergeron, TE Tucker Kraft, DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, OT Dawand Jones

Here are some potential third-round targets

RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

Johnson checks every box of what the Bengals look for in a running back. He’s big, powerful, can flip the switch and hit an explosive gear and is ready to make an impact in the passing game. He’s ready to immediately fill Samaje Perine’s role and has the potential to become the long-term starter.

TE Brenton Strange, Penn State

Strange is a big, strong, competitive tight end who has great hands and makes an impact in the red zone. He can line up all over the field and can develop with the Bengals into becoming a regular contributor as an in-line blocker.

CB Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern

Mitchell is another gifted cornerback with the size, length and athleticism to make an impact and bring some versatility in Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s scheme. While he only reeled in two career interceptions, he has some of the most fluid footwork in this class. He’s the type of competitive cornerback who you rarely notice during the game, which is exactly what you want.

Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell has all of the traits and fluid footwork that would make him a fit in Lou Anarumo's scheme with the Bengals.

TE Davis Allen, Clemson

Allen is a gifted contested catch winner and a playmaker who stands out at 6-foot-5. While he’s not one of the faster tight ends in this class, he has the skills to win matchups vs. linebackers and has the frame to become a reliable blocker at the line of scrimmage.

Other options: RB Tyjae Spears, RB Kendre Miller, WR Jonathan Mingo, WR Trey Palmer, WR Xavier Hutchinson, OL Nick Saldiveri, OL Tyler Steen, DT Zacch Pickens, CB Jakorian Bennett,

