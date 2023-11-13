'Potential Danger to Life' Warning as Storm Debi Due to Hit Ireland

Preparations were underway in Galway, Ireland, as Storm Debi was expected to bring heavy rain and gale force winds on November 13, with a warning in place of “potential danger to life.”

Met Eireann, The Irish Meteorological Service, issued a red status wind warning for several areas including East Galway, Roscommon, and Dublin.

It warned of extremely gusty, life-threatening conditions, and a possibility of disruption to services and transport, significant power outages and fallen trees.

Video filmed by Enda Cunningham shows flood barrier systems and gates being installed to protect homes and businesses. Credit: Enda Cunningham via Storyful

