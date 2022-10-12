Potential college landing spots for Matt Rhule | College Football Enquirer

Reuters Videos

STORY: Oleksandr Chaika was an athlete and dancer in Ukraine when the war broke out. He joined the military in March 2022, but was struck by a tank shell in April. The explosion covered him in dirt, infecting his leg wounds, and leading to gangrene that would require a full leg amputation. A comrade of Chaika’s was also injured but was able to request support from a separate team who rescued both soldiers.Duckworth, a former U.S. military helicopter pilot, lost both of her legs in 2005 while serving in Iraq. She spoke to Chaika, pledging support from the U.S. Senate both to him and to Ukraine.As the pair chatted on a set of parallel bars, an exercise tool used in physical therapy, they showed off their prosthetic capabilities to each other. Duckworth first demonstrated how her prosthetics enable her to sit comfortably. Chaika then sat with his, and proceeded to flip his leg around entirely.