What potential college hockey rules changes will be discussed next week in Florida?

Apr. 26—GRAND FORKS — UND deputy athletic director Erik Martinson had video clips sent to him weekly this season of different things that happened in college hockey.

As the chair of the NCAA Ice Hockey Rules Committee, he's spent all season preparing for the discussions that will occur next week.

In college hockey, rules changes can occur every other year. This is a rules change year.

The Committee will meet next week with each conference and the coaching body in Naples, Fla., looking for discussion and feedback on potential rules changes ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Some conversations have already started.

"We wanted to have more deliberate conversations with each league," said Martinson, who has been on the Rules Committee since August 2020. "We've already had some on Zoom. We're going to meet with each conference with video (clips), so we can get more direct feedback. Then, we're going to meet with all the coaching body Thursday (May 2) in two different sessions."

What will be the main points of discussion?

Here are some topics expected to be addressed.

College hockey has a unique rule.

If a team scores a goal during a delayed penalty call, it still is awarded a power play. In other hockey leagues, the power play is negated.

College hockey went to this rule several years ago, but it will discuss whether it should go back.

There will likely be significant discussion on high-sticking the puck.

Right now, if a puck is played with a stick above the crossbar, it is whistled down. Any goals that go in off a stick higher than the crossbar are waved off.

There could be several variations of this rule.

A potential new rule could allow the puck to be played by a stick shoulder-level or lower. It also could allow pucks to be played by any high stick — considering it a skill play.

If a player makes contact with another player with a high stick, it would still be a minor penalty.

A few years ago, the NCAA instituted a new faceoff rule.

The new rule allowed centers to stay in the dot and take the draw, even if there was an initial faceoff violation. A second violation would result in a minor penalty.

"The intent was to speed up the game," Martinson said. "It didn't."

There will be discussions on whether to revert to the old rule of tossing the center for a violation and forcing a winger to take the draw.

There will be lots of discussion about the initiation of video reviews.

Right now, officials have the leeway to review certain plays (ex. potential major penalties, potential goals). Others must be initiated by coach challenges (ex. goalie interference, offside).

There will be debate on whether to keep the hybrid system or to force all video reviews to be initiated by coach challenges.

Right now, if a coach's challenge is unsuccessful, the team's timeout is revoked.

If the team has no timeout left, it is called for a minor penalty.

There will be discussion on whether to call a minor penalty for all unsuccessful challenges. That would likely reduce the number of video reviews and longshot challenges.

Coaches are not allowed to have video devices on the bench to watch replays and determine whether to challenge plays. They largely rely on advice from video coaches in the press box.

There will be discussion on whether to allow video devices on the bench like the NHL.

There were a few examples of early whistles that wiped away goals in college hockey this season.

One of them involved UND. Fighting Hawks forward Jackson Kunz had a goal disallowed at Colorado College because an official lost sight of the puck and blew it dead as Kunz was putting it into the net.

The NCAA rule ends the play once the official blows the whistle.

The NHL has a continuation rule that would allow goals to count in instances where the result was not affected by a whistle.