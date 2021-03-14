Potential Cinderellas you need to know this March Madness

Associated Press
The biggest unknown leading into a March Madness bracket reveal more than a year in the making had little to do with bubble teams or top seeds. Kansas and Virginia, two programs hit with COVID-19 breakouts over the past week, made it into the bracket released Sunday by the NCAA selection committee, signaling both teams believe they’ll have enough healthy players to be ready for their tip-offs next weekend. “There were a lot of different things about this year's selection process,” said committee chairman Mitch Barnhart, the athletic director at Kentucky.