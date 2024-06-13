Potential new Chelsea signing “is a bit nuts” according to his current team mate

One potential new Chelsea signing ‘is a bit nuts’ according to one of his current team mates, who’s words may or may not concern Chelsea fans.

All the noise in the last few days has been surrounding Chelsea’s striker search. They missed out on Benjamin Sesko, who has now signed an extension at RB Leipzig, but now they are turning their attentions to the Premier League, according to a vast array of sources and reports recently.

Chelsea are now after Jhon Duran of Aston Villa, and it looks like that one has been advancing in recent days. Nothing is done yet of course, but it could happen now.

So what sort of player will Chelsea be getting? Well, there has been a lot said about Duran being a young player and question marks over his attitude being right.

His team mate, John McGinn, has backed up those concerns!

McGinn says Duran is a bit nuts

Duran can be a real handful for the opposition

As picked up by Football London, McGinn said after Duran’s double secured a vital 3-3 draw against the Liverpool last season:

“This place got us going when we got the second goal. It’s a brilliant effort,” the Scot said of his team-mate at the time.

“Big Jhon is a bit nuts at times. He’s a nightmare to play against, but he’s got moments of quality.

“Okay, the second goal [a deflected effort past Liverpool keeper Alison Becker] was not about quality, but the first one was a top finish. We will need to try to keep his feet on the ground the next couple of days.”

Well, there’s positives and negatives you can spin off that quote. To be honest, we all love a fighter, but he does seem to need to mature a bit on the disciplinary side of things.