The potential cheap shot of Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson has been found

If you listened to Ohio State Football running back TreVeyon Henderson’s interview following this weekends win over Wisconsin, he mentioned that he took a cheap shot against Notre Dame.

Thankfully, internet sleuths went back and may have found the play that Henderson was referring to. The clip was found by Josh Poloha of Eleven Warriors, and he believes it was this hit that the Buckeye took against Irish linebacker Marist Liufau.

It’s almost impossible to know if this was really the hit that Henderson mentions, but it is a viscous one nonetheless. You be the judge, take a look at the video shared on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

After Ohio State beat Wisconsin Saturday night, TreVeyon Henderson said that he “took a cheap shot at the beginning of the Notre Dame game.” It appears linebacker Marist Liufau took an unnecessary shot at Henderson’s ribs when he was already being taken down to the ground. pic.twitter.com/mZXzQBWbVF — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) October 30, 2023

Do you think this was the hit? Or was it another one?

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire