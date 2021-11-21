Potential Cardinals player milestones for Week 11 against the Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field. Naturally, they seek a win and will likely have to do it with Colt McCoy at quarterback.

With this game, some players have some career and season milestones in reach.

Check out which players have something to achieve beyond the team win.

WR A.J. Green

Green is 110 yards away from 10,000 career receiving yards. He would join DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones as the only active players with that amount.

Markus Golden

With nine sacks this season, he is one away from reaching double digits for the third time in his career and the second time as a member of the Cardinals.

James Conner

If he rushes for a touchdown against the Seahawks, he will tie a franchise record with five consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. If he scores twice, no matter the way, he will reach a new career-high in touchdowns for a season. He had 13 total touchdowns in 2018. He has 12 (11 rushing, one receiving) this season.

Chandler Jones

If he collects two sacks, he will have 12.5 in his career at Lumen Field, which would tie him for the 10th-most ever by a player in that stadium. What makes it remarkable is that he has never played for Seattle.

