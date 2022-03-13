Potential candidates to replace Will Wade at LSU

On Saturday, the news broke that LSU and fifth-year basketball coach Will Wade would be heading in separate directions. It came days after LSU was given a Notice of Allegations by the NCAA as the result of an investigation lasting around three years.

While unexpected, the news wasn’t shocking. Wade’s position at LSU seemed untenable at times, given how these things usually play out. The sharks can only be fought off for so long and for Wade, that fight ended on Saturday.

The program now finds itself in a strange position. It needs a coach, but nobody has any idea what situation that coach will be walking into. If anything has become certain over the years, its the uncertainty of the NCAA.

LSU could get hit with heavy sanctions or the administration could find a way out of it. Either way, that will be a critical point in this search.

Athletic director Scott Woodward loves to go after the big names. He’s conducted a football, baseball, and women’s basketball search since he took the job at LSU, and he’s hired a sitting Power Five coach in all of them. Looming sanctions over the basketball program might make it difficult for him to pull that feat off again, but he’s sure going to try.

With that in mind, here are several names that could come up in LSU’s search.

Eric Musselman - Arkansas

First up is the man Wade coached his final game at LSU against.

Eric Musselman in just three years has turned Arkansas into an SEC contender. He’s an Ohio native who was on the Tigers’ staff for just a year under Johnny Jones.

His lone year on staff as associate head coach was the only trip LSU made to the NCAA Tournament under Jones.

Musselman has a good thing going at Arkansas right now, and it sure seems like that relationship is a strong one. It might be tough for him to leave unless Scott Woodward can sell him on LSU being a better job and, maybe more importantly, that the NCAA issues will not persist with Wade gone.

Going after big-name coaches is Woodward’s M.O., and throwing a bag full of money at a guy like Musselman might be his first choice.

Buzz Williams - Texas A&M

When the football job came open, rumors swirled about Jimbo Fisher reuniting with Woodward at LSU. Fisher stayed put at Texas A&M, but the LSU athletics director may look to reunite with another coach he brought to College Station. Assuming Woodward thinks highly of Buzz Williams, he’s certainly going to gauge his interest.

Williams is in the midst of his best season with the Aggies, and they’ve been known to throw some money around in College Station, too. It would take a massive offer to bring Williams to Baton Rouge.

He is no stranger to Louisiana, though, as his first-ever head coaching stop was at the University of New Orleans.

Williams leaving TAMU would be surprising. Not only would LSU have to pay him a lot, but the buyout for his current deal would be sizeable too. Despite that, his name has to be on the list given his ties to the SEC, Woodward and Louisiana.

Grant McCasland - North Texas

The year before Grant McCasland took over at UNT, the Mean Green ranked outside the top 300 in KenPom. In McCasland’s first year, he had them in the top 150.

They’ve been a top-100 team the last three seasons, including a 24-6 record this year with one of the best defenses in the country. He’s on the younger side at just 45, so he might feel more comfortable taking on a looming rebuild at LSU than some other guys would be.

After coaching in Texas, he should be familiar with a lot of the recruiting landscape in and around Louisiana. He’ll be a hot name for some other jobs too though, and once again, Woodward will have to sell him on LSU.

Matt McMahon - Murray State

Like McCasland, McMahon is on the younger side and will also be generating interest from other programs looking for an up-and-coming coach.

He has spent the last seven seasons at Murray State and led it to the NCAA Tournament twice already, and he’s now put together his best season yet. The Racers rank 27th in KenPom in the midst of a 30-2 season that saw them go undefeated in conference play.

In football, Scott Woodward showed some hesitation when it came to hiring a younger guy at a smaller program. In basketball, he might not have a choice. McMahon would be a more than solid hire given LSU’s situation.

Other Options

Cincinnati coach Wes Miller could be an interesting option. Miller is just 39 and didn’t do much in his first year at Cincinnati, but he took UNC Greensboro to the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood could be one of Woodward’s poaching candidates. Everywhere Underwood has gone, he has found success.

UAB coach Andy Kennedy is no stranger to the SEC after spending over a decade at Ole Miss. He only led the Rebels to the tournament twice but has done some good things at UAB. A stabilizer might be just what LSU needs right now.

Baylor assistant Jerome Tang is a name that’s been tossed out there as well. He’s been at Baylor for 19 years now and he might be more than ready to lead a program of his own.

If LSU feels the sanctions will be really bad, then Woodward may also opt to stick with interim Kevin Nickelberry for a year while LSU plans for the bigger picture down the road.

