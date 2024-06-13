Potential candidate for Manchester United job astounded by low wages on offer

Candidates for the Manchester United job were left astounded by the small wages on offer and the financial restrictions they would face.

It was announced late on Tuesday night that Erik ten Hag would continue in his role after weeks of speculation suggesting the opposite.

INEOS’ end-of-season review concluded that the former Ajax manager was the best man to lead the team forward and he will likely be offered a two year extension.

However, the new part owners of the club carried out numerous interviews with different managers and The Times have revealed that “Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank all held talks with United, either directly or through intermediaries” during the process.

Gareth Southgate is also admired but would not talk to the club while EURO 2024 preparations are underway.

There have been reports that United will have to make do with a limited transfer budget and live within their means due to PSR restrictions and a lack of Champions League football.

The Times corroborate this, stating that Brentford and Thomas Frank had “doubts about whether United were willing to pay the multimillion-pound release clause in his contract, as well as the one that McKenna held with Ipswich Town.”

“One manager on the shortlist was astounded by the low wage that he would receive if he took the United job and another was left unimpressed by the transfer budget, which the club hope to boost by selling Sancho and Mason Greenwood, among others.”

United have developed a reputation over the years for paying their players and managers astronomical wages and have spent lavishly despite a distinct lack of on field success.

INEOS’ new approach will surely have come as a shock for prospective candidates but it is perhaps the new reality for anyone wanting to join United for the foreseeable future.

The outlet describes the whole review process as “a bit haphazard and, in the end, United decided to stick with what they had”. In addition, “the candidates were so out of the loop that their representatives would contact third parties to ask if they had heard any updates.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe stated that he would rather walk to the right decision than run to the wrong one, so INEOS will be hoping they have finally made the correct decision in spite of the time it took.

However, the stories about a lack of budget to offer appealing wages and the reported transfer kitty will certainly be of concern as United fans are expecting a big window where new, exciting, young talent will be brought in to inject life into a team that looked rather limp throughout most of the 2023/2024 campaign.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

