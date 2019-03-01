Potential Boston Celtics target Pau Gasol apparently headed to Milwaukee Bucks originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics were expected to be players on the 2019 buyout market. It was a good year for buyout players and armed with an open roster spot, the Celtics were expected to pursue a potential upgrade for their bench.

While the Celtics were linked to a couple of players on the buyout market, most notably Enes Kanter, the team hasn't added anyone. They have stood pat only to see their team go on a four-game losing streak since returning from the All-Star break. Then, for a brief moment, it appeared a target may have emerged:

The San Antonio Spurs and center Pau Gasol have agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for the six-time All-Star to be playoffs-eligible for his next team, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2019

Pau Gasol is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2019

With Gasol available and the Celtics having an open roster spot, the fit could have been a good one. Gasol, 38, averaged a career-low 12.2 minutes per game for the Spurs this year, but he was still productive when on the floor, averaging 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in those minutes.

Gasol could have provided the Celtics with another quality frontcourt option. They have had issues winning without Aron Baynes in the lineup this year, so adding some help there certainly wouldn't have hurt.

