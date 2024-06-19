Potential boost for Manchester United as PSG pull out of race for centre-back

Potential boost for Manchester United as PSG pull out of race for centre-back

Manchester United are in the hunt for defensive recruits and are being linked with every half-decent centre-back.

The Reds have already agreed on personal terms with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, while Lille defender Leny Yoro continues to appear in the gossip columns each morning.

It would make sense for United to work on back-up plans to ensure they don’t miss out on any of the talented young centre-backs rumoured to be on the market this summer.

Another top young central defender linked to United is Benfica’s Antonio Silva, who is currently at Euro 2024 representing Portugal.

There is perhaps some good news this morning that Paris Saint-Germain won’t be attempting to sign Silva as they will focus on Yoro, as per French journalist Julien Froment.

The Ligue 1 club are not interested in centre-backs who aren’t Jorge Mendes clients, which is rather strange stance for a club to take.

Malgré d’indéniables qualités, Antonio Silva n’est pas dans les petits papiers du #PSG, en cas d’échec dans le dossier Leny Yoro qui, lui, est bien suivi par Paris. Si Yoro pas possible, d’autres pistes seront activées, hors écurie Mendes.@franceinfo pic.twitter.com/1gCPnClQuO — Julien Froment (@JulienFroment) June 18, 2024

Manchester United prepare £228m triple deal

Embed from Getty Images

Reports suggest United are considering submitting bids for three Benfica players this summer, including Silva as well as Joao Neves and Fredrik Aursnes, as per Correio da Manha Weekend.

Neves and Silva have been on United’s radar for some time, although the links to Aursnes are relatively new.

It would be an enormous statement from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, albeit an unlikely one considering United need to sell players before they welcome new recruits.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Potential boost for Manchester United as PSG pull out of race for centre-back

Jun 19 2024, 6:56

Micah Richards accuses Erik ten Hag of lacking respect with Euro 2024 analysis

Jun 19 2024, 6:45

Gary Neville tips Kobbie Mainoo to edge Liverpool star out of England XI

Jun 19 2024, 6:30