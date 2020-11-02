Potential Bills trade target Desmond King sent to Titans

The Buffalo Bills haven’t gotten a great effort on defense this season and some had hoped that Desmond King would be the answer to those questions. Turns out, he won’t be.

The Chargers shipped the cornerback to the Tennessee Titans on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport for just a sixth-round pick. King, 25, was an All-Pro in 2018.

The trade comes one day ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline in the NFL.

In King, the Bills could have found themselves an upgrade at the nickel cornerback position. Taron Johnson has had his fair share of struggles there this season.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, King would have been a better option there because he’s better than any player in that area this season. King has allowed just 0.3 yards per coverage snap this year, almost half the amount of any other slot cornerback.

King did not play in Week 8 because of a “team decision” the Chargers said. The defensive back is in the final year of his rookie contract.

