Potential Bills targets at upcoming 2021 NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is just around the corner, slated for Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Buffalo Bills, a team considered to be a top Super Bowl candidate, could be a club that many would think of as a “buyer” at the deadline.

While football’s final day to trade is never really quite as exciting as other sports, but trades do happen.

On top of that, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane is never one to shy away from a deal.

With that, here are some potential players the Bills could target at the 2021 deadline:

Giants TE Evan Engram

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) catches a first quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27

Yes, tight end Dawson Knox is having a breakout season and his hand injury will only keep him out for another game or two. However, the Bills could have a dynamic duo with Knox and Engram if this happened.

But considering the Bills have a very deep playmaker group if we’re counting wide receivers and tight ends together, Engram or any tight end seems unlikely for Buffalo.

Engram and Knox were teammates at Ole Miss, though. Perhaps they would be into trying to make it work because of that.

Jags OL Andrew Norwell

Andrew Norwell #68 of the Jacksonville Jaguars lines up during the game against the Detroit Lions at TIAA Bank Field on October 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Age: 30

Norwell could be a piece that’s a known addition for the Bills. Originally he signed as a UDFA with the Panthers while Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane was in their from office in 2014.

The biggest question with Norwell could very well be cost.

He’s a former first- team, All-Pro (2017) and is signed through next season, per Spotrac. Not only could both of those affect his compensation for the Bills, so could the fact that good offensive linemen in the NFL cost a premium.

Story continues

Norwell has a promising grade via Pro Football Focus this season, a 73.8.

Giants OL Will Hernandez

New York Giants offensive guard Will Hernandez (71) blocks against Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love (93) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

Both Norwell and Hernandez would address the Bills’ needs at guard.

For the past few seasons, Buffalo’s offensive line has been average. The group was considered much better unit than the group Beane first inherited, but adding there could put this group over the edge.

Hernandez, by comparison, would be the cheaper option than Norwell. Hernandez is still on his rookie contract.

PFF has graded Hernandez a 61.2 overall mark so far in 2021, a solid number for their grading scale.

Also worth noting is Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, who worked with Beane in Carolina.

Colts RB Marlon Mack

Colts running back Marlon mack (25) evades a tackle in the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 25

Running back is an area the Bills could consider adding a piece to, even though they don’t really factor Devin Singletary and Zack Moss into their offense much. That’s where Marlon Mack can come in,.

Mack is a player that had some prowess as a pass catcher early in his career. He also has rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season (2019).

The offensive lineman listed could also help Buffalo’s current run game as well.

Per Colts Wire, Mack and the team have agreed to find him a new home. He’s certainly on the trade block, at minimum.

Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Chiefs center Mitch Morse (61) hikes the ball next to offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 30

Surprisingly, the Chiefs are in a rare spot for a NFL. They have a surplus of talent on the O-line, which is rare.

Duvernay-Tardif is a bit of a curve ball trade prospect, though. He has simply just been a healthy scratch all season, a bit of a surprise with a player of his experience, having played in a Super Bowl.

Duvernay-Tardif also has a no-trade clause on his contract. But one would think that going to a contender like Buffalo would be of interest.

He also has not played consistently recently since 2019, having opted out due to COVID-19.

That year, PFF also graded him below average at 57.2. However, that could be a bit of a blip for him. Prior to that, his lowest-graded season in his career was at least an average 63.3 mark.

The elephant in the room here is obvious: Would the Chiefs want to actively help another AFC Super Bowl contender get better?

Broncos CB Kyle Fuller

Cornerback Kyle Fuller #23 of the Denver Broncos warms up before an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. The Denver Broncos beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-3. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Age: 29

Cornerback is a position the Bills have been linked to in trade speculation already.

It is an interesting one to to consider because Buffalo’s secondary has played rather well this year. Even No. 2 cornerback Levi Wallace has had more ups than downs.

Still, the NFL is a passing league and added a piece to any position is a smart bet if you’re considering yourself a legit title contender. Additionally, the Bills only kept five cornerbacks on their roster for most of the season. That’s low.

In Fuller, he’s a guy that seems halfway out the door. The Broncos have recently benched him.

Of course, that might come for good reason. PFF grades Fuller a brutal 40.8 overall in coverage this season.

Eagles OL Andre Dillard

Washington State offensive lineman Andre Dillard (OL13) speaks to the media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

Dillard has struggled to find consistency with the Eagles as a 2019 first-round pick. Injuries haven’t help, either.

The Bills could be interested, but Dillard’s main position is at left tackle. He would not supplant Dion Dawkins at left tackle, so can he play on the right? Or inside at guard?

A lot of question marks could come with Dillard, but potentially some upside as well considering that first-round resume.

Still on his rookie contract, the Eagles are reportedly interested in moving Dillard if the price is right.

PFF has graded him a 69.5 so far in 2021, although, he’s only started four games.

Falcons TE Hayden Hurst

Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) carries the ball against the New York Jets in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28

Hurst is a pretty obvious choice that could be moved at the deadline. Whether or not Buffalo is interested could be the question.

Hurst is on the final year of his contract with a pretty low price tag. The Falcons used a first rounder on Kyle Pitts, so Hurst hasn’t seen as much of the field in 2021.

Hurst makes sense for anyone… who needs a tight end. The Bills do not with Knox’s breakout season.

In 2020, Hurst was good. He hauled in 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns.

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Age: 28

Only on a one-year deal, Gordon might not be as untouchable as one thought. The Broncos just traded All-Pro Von Miller in shocking move, so one has to wonder if Denver would want to get something out of an expiring contract like Gordon.

That said, Gordon is talented and has produced when healthy. He’d be a huge addition, but the Broncos would probably have to hang onto a bit of his salary in any trade to Buffalo.

1

1