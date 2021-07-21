Potential Bills free-agent target Steve Nelson might sign soon

If the Bills are set to land cornerback Steve Nelson in free agency, it could only be just a matter of time.

Nelson, 28, was reportedly a player that Bills had expressed interest in adding back in May. The CB was a cap causality of the Steelers earlier this offseason.

On Tuesday, Nelson sent out a cryptic message via his social media account on Twitter. The free agent said: “Today or tomorrow” in a since deleted post. Taking the post and his account off the internet since then also adds another interesting layer to this story.

In Nelson, the Bills are potentially interested in a player that was graded a 67.1 overall by Pro Football Focus in 2020. The would rank as the football analytics outlet’s 40th best cornerback in the NFL last season.

Currently, Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson are set to duke it out for playing time at the No. 2 cornerback spot when training camp gets underway next week. Rookie sixth-round pick Rachad Wildgoose could factor in, but he also might be better suited to trying to find playing time at the nickel spot.

