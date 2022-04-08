Potential Best Fits for top 5 WR prospects

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

The wide receiver position itself has seen a revolution over the last decade. Long gone are the days of needing your receiver to be 6'3" and 215lbs. The game isn't about winning contested catches on a consistent basis but rather separation and ability in the open field.

The evolution of seven-on-seven camps in youth football has helped develop and attract young athletes at the position. The last three years of draft classes have exemplified that trend. This year, there is a plethora of options both at the top of the class and throughout the draft.

This year's class has five future WR1's and they are all expected to go in the first round. The trades of both Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill have shifted the market in such a way that receivers are inherently more valuable on a rookie contract and getting closer to how a top quarterback is.

Projecting out the top five receivers and their landing sports is a challenge. The varying skill sets from these athletes will be prioritized differently for each team. Even though teams will have a different viewpoint of which one fits best with them, there is a perfect fit for each of them with a team selecting in the first round.

Jameson Williams: Kansas City Chiefs

After trading Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs have a glaring need for an alpha at the receiver position. They signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdez-Scantling to short-term contracts but, even with these additions, they still need one or two more players.

Williams is an elite deep threat. After being Ohio State's fourth receiver in 2020, he broke out in a big way at Alabama. This past season, he was able to blow by corners at an alarming rate for 1,572 and 15 touchdowns. The main reason why he is such a great fit for the Chiefs is his elite start/stop ability. He can do that on a dime in a similar way to Hill, which allows for better separation and the ability to get yards after the catch. The ACL injury that he suffered in the national championship game might be a concern for some teams, as he likely won't be ready until November. His potential and ability do dominate deep would be worth waiting a couple of months for, especially for the Chiefs who want to maximize this window with Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Chris Olave: Green Bay Packers

The Packers didn't just lose arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL this off-season. They lost a level of chemistry not seen anywhere else in the league. What made Adams and Aaron Rodgers so great together is the intuition and off-script check ability to take advantage of defensive plays in any situation. There is no way you can truly duplicate what they lost in Adams, but getting a similar style player that can win at all three levels could help mitigate that.

Olave was the safe haven for the Buckeyes over the past three seasons. Thriving on all three levels, especially in the intermediate. A technical maven at the position, Olave plays a similar game to Justin Jefferson. They both are fluid in their movements, naturally separate, and snag the football out of midair with ease. Olave would have been a first-round selection if he had entered last year's draft, and he did nothing but improve. With Rodgers seemingly committed for the next three seasons, developing chemistry with Olave could give the Packers a suitable replacement for Adams.

Drake London: Washington Commanders

The Commanders were in an interesting predicament last year. They had WR1, RB1, and TE1 all figured out, but no depth behind them or a QB to consistently get them the football. Back in March, they traded two picks on Day 2 for Carson Wentz. With Terry McLaurin holding down one side, who would be the best opposite of him with Wentz at quarterback? A true X-receiver like Drake London.

London looks like the receivers of years past. A mammoth frame at 6'5/215, he maximizes his physical gifts down the field in both high pointing the ball and boxing out defenders. He isn't a burner but has the requisite athleticism to thrive down the field. What is most impressive about London is how smooth he moves. There is never a wasted motion with London. His route running is crisp and is more explosive in and out of breaks than you would expect for a man of his size. The bonus element that London gives the Commanders is a wide catch radius for a quarterback that struggles with accuracy.

Garrett Wilson: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are in a great position to make a run for a Super Bowl. Earlier this off-season, they traded second and sixth-round selections to the Bears for Khalil Mack, pairing him with Joey Bosa to create one of the best edge duos in the league. They also re-signed Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to contracts worth more than 20 million dollars per season. While those two are great players, the depth behind them is suspect and unproven. They brought in Gerald Everett to be another weapon but there is still something missing. As Allen ages and starts to head into a decline, getting a receiver to the over for him at the Z-position would be perfect.

Wilson is a perfect prospect to give the Chargers everything they want now and in the future. A dynamic receiver on all three levels, Wilson can line up everywhere on the field. His combination of route running, explosiveness and physicality in the open field, and dominance at the catch-point will immediately give Justin Herbert three dynamite targets. The diverse skill set that Wilson brings will allow the Chargers to play him wherever they can to maximize their explosiveness. Early on, expect Wilson to play in the slot and transition to the outside over the first few seasons of his career.

Treylon Burks: New York Jets

The Jets are in a critical part of their rebuild that has seemingly been going on for nearly a decade. When they drafted Sam Darnold back in 2018, they never adequately gave him the requisite weapons nor a capable offensive line. General Manager Joe Douglas has worked tirelessly on trying to build both for Zach Wilson. They traded up from 23 to 14 in last year's draft to select Alijah Vera-Tucker and took WR Elijah Moore in the second round. This off-season, they actively tried to pursue Tyreek Hill and others to strengthen the offense for Wilson. Under second-year head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, the Jets need a downfield game-breaker to pair with Moore and Corey Davis.

Burks has been the most unique evaluation in this class. On tape, he is an explosive athlete with breakaway speed that torched defenses from everywhere on the field. Once he got to the Combine, those explosive traits didn't come through as well as one would have hoped:

58th percentile broad jump

21st percentile vertical jump

37th percentile 40-yard dash

9th percentile three-cone drill

For a player that was expected to tear up the Combine, his numbers were completely uninspired. This begs the question as to why the numbers were poor, but the film is so good. Unlike some athletes, Burks excels in what is known as the flying 20, which is the last 20 yards of the 40-yard dash when you have already built up your speed. Burks doesn't have a quick get-off, but he is explosive once he's moving. A truly versatile weapon, he will thrive catching deep crossers and complex max protect deep shots from the dynamic arm of Wilson.