Potential Bengals draft target Dawand Jones goes viral for dunk
The Cincinnati Bengals could target Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones during the first two rounds of the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.
Jones, 6’8″ and 374 pounds, seems like a natural fit at right tackle for a team that doesn’t know the future of veteran La’el Collins as he rehabs a December injury, plus the Jonah Williams trade request.
Obviously equipped with a rare frame, Jones will force opposing pass-rushers who typically win with power to change up how they do things, to say the least.
Currently, Jones is going viral for throwing down a dunk that made its way to social media, as noted here:
Dawand Jones is the definition of a FREAK athlete.
The heaviest NBA player to ever dunk a basketball was Oliver Miller at 375 pounds.
Jones weighs 374 pounds 😳 pic.twitter.com/qGo4EHELXp
— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 16, 2023
That won’t change the draft evaluation any, but it’s impressive nonetheless — and might make pickup games with Bengals players more interesting, to say the least.
