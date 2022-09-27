Potential Bears wide receiver options after Byron Pringle injury

Potential Bears WR options after Pringle goes on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' wide receiver depth has been a question mark since April. Training camp injuries to N'Keal Harry, Tajae Sharpe, and David Moore made the picture bleaker.

On Tuesday, the Bears lost another wideout as Byron Pringle was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury. Pringle will have to miss a minimum of four games. With Bringle out, the Bears only have four healthy wide receivers. Rookie Velus Jones Jr. has missed the first three games with a hamstring injury.

Given how general manager Ryan Poles has operated in his first year at the helm, it's unlikely the Bears will make any sort of Earth-shattering move. But CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported Sunday that Chicago is expected to be active in the trade market for a wide receiver.

If the Bears do want to add a receiver behind Darnell Mooney, Equaniemous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the options are limited. They could elevate Isaiah Coulter or Nsimba Webster from the practice squad. They could also bank on Jones returning this week and Harry getting back from IR next week when he is first eligible to return.

But here are some options either on the free agent market, trade market, or on other practice squads that could be options. To be clear, Odell Beckham Jr. and T.Y. Hilton aren't realistic options for the 2022 Bears. They won't appear on this list.

Trade

Denzel Mims, New York Jets

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

With Monday night's injury to Sterling Shepard, the Giants might be less inclined to deal one of their receivers. Golladay's contract is probably something Poles won't want to acquire unless the Giants agree to eat a large chunk of it.

Mims is the one who sticks out. When Mims asked the Jets for a trade during training camp, I wrote why he was the type of player the Bears should buy low on for the right price. The Jets refused the trade request and have made Mims inactive for the first three games of this season. If he can be had for a conditional Day 3 pick, it's still worth a call.

Free agents

John Ross

Will Fuller

Odell Beckham Jr.

T.Y. Hilton

There's not a lot here.

Ross has elite speed but has been a bust in his NFL career. His best season came in 2019 when he caught 28 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns with the Bengals. In 2018, seven of Ross' 21 catches went for touchdowns.

Both he and Fuller are vertical threats the Bears could, in theory, use. If the passing game gets right, that is.

OBJ will sign with a contender when he is healthy. Hilton likely will only sign with the Colts if he chooses to return.

Practice squad

Devon Allen, Philadelphia Eagles

Laquon Treadwell, New England Patriots

Lynn Bowden, New England Patriots

Preston Williams, Carolina Panthers

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Seattle Seahawks

Allen has legit track speed but hasn't been able to turn that into NFL production in his career. Still, he's a guy who might be worth a shot. I could also see Treadwell or Williams being potential options.

I'm out on Bowden and Arcega-Whiteside.

The bottom line is the Bears don't have a ton of good options. I'd expect them to try to make do with the four healthy receivers and hope Jones and Harry return soon.

