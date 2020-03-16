Potential Bears offensive line target Graham Glasgow signs with Broncos

The Bears are in the market for offensive line help this offseason, and one of the better free agents is coming off the board.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with guard Graham Glasgow.

Broncos signing OL Graham Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million contract, including $26 million guaranteed, @SPORTSTARSNYC tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Glasgow, 27, is a local product who attended Marmion Academy in Aurora. A third-round pick of the Lions in 2016, Glasgow has started at least 15 games in each of the past three seasons.

With Kyle Long retired, the Bears are in need of a new starting right guard. With Glasgow no longer available, they'll have to look elsewhere in free agency or perhaps the NFL draft.

