Potential Bears' free agent target Anthony Castonzo is off the market

The Bears offense was limited by the poor play of the offensive line in 2019, and as a result, there's an expectation that GM Ryan Pace will be aggressive in free agency and the 2020 NFL draft to add a potential starter or two.

The biggest need is at guard, but tackle is also in play because of the overall regression in play from both Charles Leno, Jr. and Bobby Massie.

One of the top tackles who was expected to hit free agency is Colts' long-time starter, Anthony Castonzo. Unfortunately for the Bears, they won't have a shot at luring him to Chicago.

Castonzo agreed to a two-year, $33 million extension to remain in Indianapolis.

The #Colts are signing LT Anthony Castonzo to a two-year, $33 million contract extension, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2020

The biggest problem facing the Bears is their salary cap, especially after the new CBA produced a lower-than-expected 2020 number.

"The takeaway here should be that the Bears, and probably only the Bears, know exactly how much cap space they have," NBC Sports Chicago's JJ Stankevitz wrote. "But if we're ballparking it, the Bears likely don't have as much wiggle room as we thought they would with a new CBA being approved."

So maybe Castonzo never would've been a legitimate target with the new (and worse) salary-cap reality. But with the Redskins franchising Brandon Scherff and the Colts re-signing Castonzo, the Bears' options are dwindling by the day.

