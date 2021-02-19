Potential backup quarterbacks for the Vikings in 2021

Minnesota is entering an important 2021 NFL season.

The Vikings are in the midst of a playoff window, yet the team finished 7-9 in 2020. Now, Minnesota will have to bounce back and try to contend for the NFC North and beyond.

To do so, the quarterback position will be important. Kirk Cousins is the starter, barring anything unexpected. However, the backup spot is relatively up in the air at the moment. Will the Vikings go with familiarity, or will the team sign a quarterback from outside the organization to backup Cousins?

For this list, I’ll start with some likely candidates for the Vikings’ backup quarterback position in 2021, then I’ll get into the long shots.

Sean Mannion

Mannion is a free agent this offseason, but this one seems the most likely. He has been the Vikings' backup quarterback for the past two seasons. Last offseason, Minnesota re-signed him to a cheap deal. It would not be shocking for that to happen again.

Jake Browning

Browning has been on the Vikings' practice squad for the past two seasons. Maybe the Vikings want to give him the backup role this offseason and let Mannion walk.

Nate Stanley

Stanley was drafted by the Vikings in 2020. From an outside perspective, it's hard to know just how well Stanley developed as a rookie, considering there was no preseason and he was on the team's practice squad. If Minnesota thinks he has come a long way, he might get the backup nod.

Teddy Bridgewater

Of course, Bridgewater has familiarity with the Vikings, but he still adds a different skill set than Cousins. Despite a good start with the Panthers, our friends at Panthers Wire have said it's clear that Carolina is looking for an upgrade at quarterback now. As evidenced by his time with the Saints, Bridgewater can also come in and possibly salvage the season if Cousins went down with an injury. It would be a reunion that many fans would support, but I'm not so sure it will happen.

Brian Hoyer

Hoyer is a journeyman at this point. I wouldn't expect the Vikings season to turnaround if they signed Hoyer, but he probably provides more upside than Mannion and some of the other candidates for the backup job. Also, he is an established backup quarterback, so maybe he can add an extra veteran presence in the QB room.

Blaine Gabbert

A Super Bowl-winning quarterback! OK, so Gabbert didn't start a game for the Buccaneers last season. However, he did play in four, throwing for two touchdown passes and no interceptions. His first NFL stint came with the Jaguars, where the results were mixed and that's putting it politely. Still, I think Gabbert adds some upside to the backup role at this stage in his career.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

This one is the biggest long shot on the list, but it could be fun. Let's say the base salary cap for 2021 ends up being really high. Let's also say that not very many teams take a flyer on Fitzpatrick. A lot has to happen, but it's not impossible. If that's the case, maybe Minnesota wants to sign a high-end backup right before the season, one that could definitely add something in case Cousins ever got injured. Fitzpatrick has a proven track record as a quarterback capable of making an offense high-octane at times. He's streaky, but he has the highest ceiling of any quarterback on this list. Do I think it will happen? My guess is no. The Vikings have so many glaring weaknesses that need to be shored up for next season, that I don't think they'll allocate a lot of money to the backup quarterback position. It would be fun, though.

