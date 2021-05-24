Here’s a potential asking price for Julio Jones if Patriots pursue the WR

Julio Jones is undoubtedly among the NFL greats at wide receiver.

But, is it worth it for the New England Patriots to pursue the 32-year-old who’s coming off a hamstring injury? Former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi says he doesn’t doubt the team is looking into Jones while joining The GM Shuffle podcast on Friday.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi backed this sentiment up on Saturday by reporting that the Patriots have had internal conversations about trading for Jones. The Atlanta Falcons would need to release or trade him before June 2nd to avoid his $15.3 million cap hit for 2021 — and the Patriots are one of the few teams who have the capital to absorb his contract.

Sport’s Illustrated’s Albert Breer said on Monday that it’d only take a second-round pick for the Falcons to trade Jones. Breer noted that Atlanta was looking for a first-round pick ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Despite having an unprecedented spending spree in free agency, the Patriots are still top 10 in cap space with nearly $16 million available. Wide receiver is the only position that’s truly lacking talent and New England could make some adjustments on Jones’ contract to make it feasible.

Jones missed seven games last season and only recorded 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns. His health would play a major role an obviously his age — along with the contract that comes with him.

On the other hand, the team made a major move on an aging Randy Moss and everyone knows how that turned out. In the past it’d be difficult to believe the Patriots would make this move, but the Bill Belichick of the present is much different than past years.

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that Jones lands in a Patriots uniform before June 2nd.

