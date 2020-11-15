Potential 49ers' NFL draft target Kyle Trask throws six TDs vs. Arkansas

Ali Thanawalla
·3 min read

Potential 49ers' draft target Trask lights up Arkansas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Pundits and fans focused on the top quarterbacks in 2021 NFL Draft are talking about Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

But it's time to put Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask in that conversation.

The senior signal caller put on a clinic Saturday night in the Gators' blowout win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, throwing for 356 yards and six touchdowns. He completed 23 of his 29 passes.

Five of those touchdowns came in the first half. Sheesh.

Through six games this season, Trask now has thrown for 2,171 yards and 28 (!!!) touchdowns. He's only been intercepted three times.

Trask is putting up numbers never seen before in the storied history of the Florida football program, and he also accomplished a feat not achieved by a Power 5 quarterback in 13 years.

Right now, Trask is a borderline 2021 first-round draft pick, but he might start climbing up draft boards if he keeps dropping performances like the one he did Saturday.

And if the 49ers decide to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, they should take a hard, long look at Trask.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Josh Schrock and Brian Witt both have mentioned Trask's name in relation to a quarterback the 49ers could target in next year's draft.

Lawrence, Fields and Wilson very likely are out of reach unless the 49ers lose a majority of their final seven games and get a top-5 draft pick. Most likely, the 49ers will be picking in the middle of the first round, leaving them to choose from Jones, Lance and possibly Trask if he continues on this trajectory.

RELATED: NBC Sports Bay Area's 2021 Mock Draft 2.0

We'll learn a lot about all six of the aforementioned quarterback prospects during the pre-draft process, but right now, Trask looks as good as any of them so far this season.

If Trask isn't already on the radar of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, he should be now.

