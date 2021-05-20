Potential 49ers-Falcons Julio Jones trade could face some hurdles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Schrock
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

49ers' potential Julio trade could face some hurdles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On the surface, it's easy to see how the 49ers would be an ideal trade partner for the Atlanta Falcons to offload Julio Jones' contract onto.

The Athletic's Jeff Schultz reported Thursday that the Falcons would like to find a way to trade Jones as it would help alleviate some of the cap issues that currently have them unable to sign their draft class, including No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts.

After a strong offseason of contract maneuvering, the 49ers currently have $17.6 million available in cap space, per Over The Cap, which would give them enough room to absorb Jones' $15.3 million in base salary. The 49ers are primed to jump back into Super Bowl contention and adding a player of Jones' talent would make coach Kyle Shanahan's offense nearly impossible to stop.

But a 49ers trade for Jones wouldn't be that simple.

As my colleague, Matt Maiocco noted, unused cap money carries over from one year to the next and the 49ers would like to save as much of the near &18 million as possible to go toward future contracts for Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel and Mike McGlinchey. Acquiring Jones' contract would almost wipe out that savings and force them to do some cap gymnastics with said extensions in the future.

There is also the issue of compensation the Falcons would require. Schultz notes that the Falcons, who would have to trade Jones post-June 1 to save $15.3 million in space, would require a quality draft pick in return for the star receiver.

The 49ers just traded away their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to move up to select Trey Lance at No. 3 overall, so they almost certainly won't want to part with their first-round pick in 2024. Plus, given Jones' injury issues of late and his age (32), it's unlikely the Falcons will find a team willing to give them a first-round pick in return. Even a second-round pick might be something the 49ers are unwilling to part with.

That plays into the next part of the equation as two sources told Schultz that teams could ask the Falcons to eat some of Jones' contract, which isn't a common ask in the NFL.

It's difficult to see the Falcons, who are trying to dig themselves out of cap hell, agreeing to eat some of Jones' money without getting good draft compensation in return. And it's almost a certainty that the 49ers, eyeing their upcoming situation, would want the Falcons to do so. Is a likely back-end of the second-round pick enough for the Falcons to part with Jones, who still is an elite receiver when healthy, and pay part of his contract?

That seems unlikely.

RELATED: How Lance has impressed Lynch virtually so far

Shanahan's affinity for Jones is well known, and the 49ers almost certainly will inquire about the price to acquire the 32-year-old receiver.

But given their draft capital status and upcoming contracts, it would be a tough deal to maneuver.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • NFL rumors: Fred Warner, 49ers haven't begun contract talks yet

    According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers and linebacker Fred Warner have yet to begin contract negotiations.

  • How Trey Lance has impressed 49ers GM John Lynch virtually so far

    John Lynch likes meeting people in person, but had to evaluate Trey Lance almost entirely through video calls.

  • Four Vikings players on offense with big expectations

    The Minnesota Vikings have some players on offense with big expectations for 2021.

  • 49ers draft pick Trey Sermon draws rave review from Senior Bowl scout

    The 49ers traded up into the third round to select former Oklahoma and Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, and Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl gave his stamp of approval on 49ers Talk.

  • Why we're fading the Atlanta Falcons in 2021

    Scott Pianowski is joined by Pat Fitzmaurice to talk about why they're both not high on Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons this upcoming fantasy season. Is Ryan's draft stock artificially inflated by Kyle Pitts hype? Can Julio Jones stay on the field for 16 games ever again? Scott & Pat explain why the Falcons may be a risky bet in 2021. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • The Atlanta Falcons are looking to trade Julio Jones

    Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones has been in the NFL for 10 years all with one team. However, Atlanta is now looking to trade him.

  • Seahawks will face a ton of tough decisions with 2022 free agents

    This might be the last season for a couple of notable Seahawk names...

  • Will the Falcons trade Julio Jones?

    It was no coincidence that multiple reports emerged only three days before the draft suggesting that Falcons receiver Julio Jones could be traded. It quickly became obvious that the Falcons would like to make Jones a post-June 1 transaction. Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com takes a closer look at the various factors relevant to the effort [more]

  • Bellator welcomes fans back for Bellator 260 and Bellator 261 events

    Bellator is set to welcome fans back with limited tickets for Bellator 260 and Bellator 261 going on sale Friday.

  • USPGA Championship 2021 tee times for the first round, including Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau

    The second major of the year gets underway at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday, featuring a total of 156 professional players, including 99 of the world's top 100. The longest course in championship history has dominated the build-up, with the Pete Dye-designed layout on South Carolina's Atlantic coast capable of playing to a maximum of 7,876 yards. Who will hold their nerve to triumph over the next four days? Tee-times for the first round today can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). Starting at hole 1 12.00 Patrick Rada (CP), Cameron Tringale, Adam Long 12.11 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross (CP), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 12.22 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes (CP), Byeong Hun An (Kor) 12.33 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen 12.44 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner 12.55 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford 13.06 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson 13.17 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Keegan Bradley 13.28 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 13.39 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng) 13.50 Stuart Smith (CP), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 14.01 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek (CP), Lanto Griffin 14.12 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng) (CP) 17.30 Frank Bensel Jr (CP), Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama 17.41 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Alex Beach (CP) 17.52 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa 18.03 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau 18.14 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus) 18.25 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 18.36 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng) 18.47 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel 18.58 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris 19.09 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 19.20 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 19.31 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo (CP), Chris Kirk 19.42 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Greg Koch (CP) 'A diabolical test': Beastly Kiawah Island awaits world's elite at USPGA Championship Starting at hole 10 12.05 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland (CP), Talor Gooch 12.16 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz (CP), Brendan Steele 12.27 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Paul Casey (Eng) 12.38 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler 12.49 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ 13.00 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler 13.11 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 13.22 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 13.33 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas 13.44 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau 13.55 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Charley Hoffman 14.06 Brian Gay, Brett Walker (CP), Chan Kim (Kor) 14.17 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin) 17.25 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin (CP), Jim Herman 17.36 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays (CP) 17.47 Tim Pearce (CP), Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col) 17.58 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel 18.09 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng) 18.20 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (Rsa), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 18.31 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley 18.42 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 18.53 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman 19.04 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (Rsa), Chez Reavie 19.15 Omar Uresti (CP), Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra) 19.26 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet (CP), Brandon Todd 19.37 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook (CP), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

  • Dana White uncertain of Tony Ferguson’s future after UFC 262: ‘Time gets us all’

    Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Dennis Schroder with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors

    Dennis Schroder (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 05/19/2021

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • Soccer-Kane tells Spurs he wants to leave club before Euros - Sky Sports

    Kane has a contract with the north London club until 2024, which could prove to be a stumbling block for a club looking to sign the 27-year-old who is valued at over 100 million pounds ($141.42 million). Sky reported Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have been in touch with Kane's representatives.

  • Christos Giagos chokes Sean Soriano unconscious at UFC 262, calls out Donald Cerrone

    Watch Christos Giagos kick off UFC 262 with a nasty submission.

  • Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

    The victory in 46 minutes meant the world number 15 from Poland, who shot to fame at Roland Garros last year by beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, will enter the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are out on Monday. Swiatek's third title overall following triumphs at Roland Garros and Adelaide came on the back of one of the most dominant performances of the 19-year-old's career as she dropped only 13 points against the Czech, who was the 2019 Rome champion.

  • Golf-Morikawa brings precision game to mount PGA Championship title defence

    World number six Collin Morikawa goes into the PGA Championship in South Carolina this week hungry to mount a title defence and prove his early career major triumph was no fluke. The 24-year-old American put the golf world on notice in August when he broke through a jam-packed leaderboard to secure a two-shot victory at Harding Park in only the second major start of his career. "There's guys out here that have had way more experience on this golf course than I have," said Morikawa, recalling Rory McIlroy's stunning PGA Championship win by eight strokes there in 2012.

  • Real estate developer Ted Segal reportedly close to buying Dynamo, Dash for $400M

    A New York businessman is reportedly close to buying the controlling stake in the clubs.

  • UFC 262 bonuses: New champ Charles Oliveira tops $75,000 winners

    The UFC upped the ante on its post-fight bonuses for UFC 262 on Saturday with $75,000 instead of the customary $50K.