Potential 49ers divisional-round opponents with playoff field set

The 49ers now know the teams that potentially stand between them and Super Bowl LVIII in the NFC playoff bracket.

That picture became clear in Sunday's regular-season finales, as the Dallas Cowboys claimed the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed, sliding the Philadelphia Eagles to the No. 5 spot as a wild-card team. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers emerged from a three-team final-day race to win the NFC South title and earn the No. 4 seed, and the Green Bay Packers snuck in as the final wild-card team with a win over the Chicago Bears.

With all that, next week's NFC's wild-card round matchups are set, with game dates and kickoff times to be released later:

No. 7 Packers (9-8) at No. 2 Cowboys (12-5)

No. 6 Rams (10-7) at No. 3 Lions (12-5)

No. 5 Eagles (11-6) at No. 4 Buccaneers (9-8)

As the NFC's No. 1 seed, the 49ers have a bye week, then will host the lowest-seeded wild-card round winner in a divisional-round game on either Jan. 20 or Jan. 21. Should they win that game, they'd host the NFC Championship on Jan. 28, with the winner headed to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII two weeks later.

So, the 49ers' quest for a sixth Super Bowl championship starts now.

