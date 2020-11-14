Potential 2021 Chiefs draft prospects: Group 10

Week 11 of the 2020 college football season is here and despite a number of postponements and cancellations, the show must go on. I’ve identified a number of college prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the 2021 draft. All of them are potential fits with the Kansas City Chiefs. I’ll be releasing my thoughts on many of the prospects in random groups of four on Saturday’s throughout the season.

Check out our tenth group of prospects down below:

Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

One of the biggest risers in the 2021 NFL Draft thus far, Darrisaw has been one of the best players at his position this season. He's one of just two offensive tackles this season with a 90-plus pass-blocking and run-blocking grade at PFF. He's helped to pave the way for a career year for Virginia Tech RB Khalil Herbert, who we covered earlier in this article series. Darrisaw has started 31 games at left tackle during his career with the Hokies. At 6-5 and 315 pounds, Darrisaw has the ideal size and length to continue playing left tackle in the NFL. His athleticism has often been on display often when blocking into the second level, handling speed rushers or working on screen passes. The Chiefs can stand to add to their offensive line in the 2021 NFL draft. Protecting their half-billion dollar investment needs to always be the top priority when it comes to the draft and free agency. Darrisaw would get that job done in a number of different ways. WATCH: Miami at Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 14 at 11:00 a.m. CT

Boston College OG Zion Johnson

Johnson played two seasons at Davidson before transferring to Boston College. He was a standout there, starting in 19 career games and earning a PFL First-Team All-Conference selection back in 2018. Over the past two seasons with the Eagles, Johnson has played in over 20 games with numerous starts at the left guard position. In 2019, he twice earned recognition as ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week. Listed at 6-3 and 310 pounds, he's an incredible athlete, boasting great footwork and anchor in pass protection. He flashes a strong football IQ when playing on the move, showing the ability to seal blocks and clear rushing lanes. Part of that comes from working in a triple-option offense at Davidson. The Chiefs need to bolster the interior offensive line and they'd serve to add some physical, yet athletic bodies. Johnson fits that mold even if he's slightly undersized for what they typically favor. Even though he hasn't played there in college, it's possible that the best position for Johnson in the NFL is the center spot. WATCH: Notre Dame at Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Florida WR Kadarius Toney

Toney is a former high school quarterback who converted to the receiver position with the Florida Gators. He's more than simply a receiver, though. Toney has become the ultimate utility player for the Gators, playing everything from Wildcat QB to running back to special teams. In all, he has appeared in 32 games since 2017 with his senior season shaping up to be his most productive yet. Weighing in at 5-11 and 195 pounds, Toney is a tackle-breaking machine with the ball in his hands. Dating back to Week 1 of the 2019 college football season, Toney has forced 31 missed tackles on 62 total touches according to PFF. This year, Toney is averaging 10.5 yards from scrimmage and 10 points scored per game. When I look at the Chiefs' receiver needs I think of all the different roles that Toney could fill in this offense. I also think about all the creative plays that Reid could draw up with his skill set in mind. He's really the perfect fit for this type of scheme. WATCH: Arkansas at Florida, Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Michigan LB Cameron McGrone

McGrone is a speedy linebacker prospect for the Michigan Wolverines. He had a breakout season in 2019, recording 66 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a pass defended and a forced fumble. Instead of opting for the NFL Draft, he decided to stay in school for another season. Listed at 6-1 and 236 pounds, the big knock on McGrone is that he's a bit undersized for what some coaches like for the NFL game. They said that about former Wolverines LB Devin Bush too and he turned out to be a solid player for the Pittsburgh Steelers. McGrone plays the game with speed and intensity, flying around the field making plays at all levels. Chiefs fans have been clamoring for better play out of the linebacker group for a long time. Adding someone with a skillset like McGrone's could be the exact shakeup that unit needs. WATCH: Wisconsin at Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT