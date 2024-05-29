Postseason Roundup: Traverse City St. Francis boys golf wins 2nd straight regional title; Buttleman scores hat trick in Titans' 9-1 district semis win over Saginaw Heritage

May 28—HOUGHTON LAKE — The win last season was unexpected. The margin of victory this year was unexpected.

Traverse City St. Francis captured its second straight Division 3 varsity boys golf regional championship at the Quest Golf Course in Houghton Lake on Tuesday, cruising to a 25-stroke victory over runner-up Remus Chippewa Hills.

"It was a little more lopsided than we thought it'd be," St. Francis head coach Jim Hornyak said. "Our score was where we wanted it. We knew we needed to be in that general area. ... It was a good day, and everybody played quite well."

St. Francis finished with a combined score of 315 from their top four scorers. Chippewa Hills was second at 340 followed by Alma in third at 341. Elk Rapids tied Houghton Lake for fifth with a 341. Benzie Central was eighth at 352 followed by area teams Manistee in 10th at 356, Boyne City in 11th at 360, Grayling in 14th at 402, Kalkaska in 15th at 419, Lake City in 16th at 420, and Kingsley in 17th at 423.

The regional title is the Gladiators' second in a row, and Hornyak said it felt different than last year.

"Last year was unexpected, so the boys were all excited. This year, it's more businesslike," he said. "They definitely have some higher expectations this year, which is good."

David Ansley led the Gladiators and won an individual regional title after the junior and top-seeded player in the field fired a 76 to tie with three others, including Benzie's Christien Westcott, for the victory.

"We're feeling really good," Ansley said. "Playing through the pressure we had on us was a lot. The week coming up to regionals, I was worried about the team. I knew we were going to qualify for state at least, but the pressure to win it was immense."

Ansley said he and his teammates just started to click after a rough second day at the Katke Classic and bouncing back with a good performance at the Traverse City Country Club the following week.

"We beat (Traverse City) West, who is third in the state (in Division 1), and that just felt really good that we could power through a struggle like that," he said.

William Gibbons shot a 78 for the Glads to take fifth on the individual leaderboard. Teammate Owen Jackson was ninth with an 80, and Josh Slocum and Casey Jackson each carded an 81 to tie for 10th.

"I told the boys to just play their game and not worry about the other guys in the groups," Hornyak said. "When you have all five of your players in the top 10, that's usually a pretty good sign."

Other area players in the top 10 included Elk Rapids's Baron Vollmer in fifth with a 78 and the trio of Manistee's Braydon Sorenson, Elk Rapids' Gabe Lively and Boyne City's Andrew Stadt all tied for 10th with an 81.

The D3 finals are slated for June 7-8 at Ferris State University.

GOLF REGIONALS

Cadillac, Gaylord finish in top 10 at D2 regional

MOUNT PLEASANT — Gaylord was the area's top-performing team at the Division 2 regional at the PohlCat Golf Course in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils finished sixth with a combined score of 343, led by Luke Somerville's 83. Cadillac was 10th with a 355 as sophomore Viking Keaston Johnston fired an 81 to finish 10th. Petoskey finished in 11th place with a 359. Gavin Galbraith shot an 85 to lead the Northmen.

The D2 state finals are June 7-8 at Michigan State University.

GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICTS

TC West 9

Sag. Heritage 1

Traverse City West: Titans scored nine unanswered goals after falling behind 1-0 5:39 into the game; Nora Buttleman 3 goals, 2 assists; Avery Plummer 2 goals; Dillyn Mohr 1 goal; Lillian Smith 1 goal; Casey Meredith 1 goal; Harper Nelson 1 goal, 1 assist; Isabel Fournier 1 assist; Addison Riemersma 1 assist; Cameron Slaggert 2 assists; Claire Miner 8 saves.

UP NEXT: The Titans (10-5-5) play in the district finals against Midland Dow on Saturday.

Midland Dow 3

TC Central 0

UP NEXT: The Trojans end their season at 8-5-5.

TC St. Francis 9

Boyne City 1

Traverse City St. Francis: Riley Collins 3 goals, 3 assists Lilianna David 3 goals, 2 assists; Sidney Peters 2 goals, 1 assist; Betsy Skendzel 1 goal; Reese Muma 1 assist; Paisleigh Upshaw 5 saves.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (14-1-2) host Cheboygan in the district finals at the Keystone Soccer Complex on Saturday. The Ramblers end their season at 5-11.

Leland 3

Suttons Bay 1

UP NEXT: The Comets (16-2-2) play Elk Rapids in the district finals at Elk Rapids on Thursday. The Norse end their season at 15-5-1.

Elk Rapids 10

Harbor Springs 4

Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 7 goals, 2 assists; Sofie Bellner 2 goals; Carlee Bingham 1 goal; Sierra Boilore 1 assist; Julia Schmidt 1 assist; Pipre Meteer 1 assist; Aliza Dupie 1 assist; Natasha Beebe 10 saves.

UP NEXT: The Elks (13-8) host Leland for a district championship on Thursday. The Rams end their season at 7-11-3.

Petoskey 2

Alpena 0

UP NEXT: Petoskey (13-2-3) takes on Gaylord/Marquette in the district finals Saturday.

BC Western 3

Cadillac 1

Cadillac: Sophie Clough 1 goal; Avery Mickelson 1 assist; Lydia Owens 4 saves.

UP NEXT: The Vikings end their season at 9-10-3.

Cheboygan 1

Grayling 0

UP NEXT: The Vikings end their season at 8-13-1.

BASEBALL DISTRICTS

TC West 11

Marquette 1

Traverse City West: Jack Griffiths (W) 4 IP, 1 RA, 0 ER, 8 K; Quinten Gillespie 2 H; Owen Hendrix 2 H; Brayden Popa 2 H; Maverick Richard 2 H; Blake Dubois 3 H; Isaac Kelsey 2 H.

UP NEXT: The Titans (16-14) take on rival Traverse City Central in the district semifinals in Alpena on Saturday.

Elk Rapids 14

Mancelona 0

Elk Rapids: Alex Barber (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 5 K; Dominic Fortuna H, 2 RBI; Chase DeArmemt H, 2 BB; Jason Jansen H, RBI, Jayden Hresko HR(grand slam), 5 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Elks (23-9) play Charlevoix in the district semifinals at Kalkaska on Saturday. The Ironmen end their season at 5-15.

Benzie Central 3

TC Christian 2

Benzie Central: Jayden Ewing (W) 8 IP, 7 HA, 2 RA, 3 K; Lane Sanchez 4 H; game-winning RBI; Dan Wallington H, R, SB; Evan Chandler H.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (16-13) play at Manistee in the district semifinals Saturday. The Sabres end their season.

Inland Lakes 10

Joburg 0

UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (25-3) play Wolverine in the district semifinals at Joburg on Saturday. The Cardinals end their season at 15-9.

SOFTBALL DISTRICTS

Onekama 14

Brethren 0

Onekama: Hailey Hart (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, 8 K; Hart 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI; Ava Mauntler HR; Shayla Tetzlaff 2B, RBI; Heather Zielinski 3 H, 2B, RBI

UP NEXT: The Portagers (13-6) take on Bear Lake in the district semifinals at Brethren on Saturday. The Bobcats end their season at 11-14.

Harbor Springs 14

Alanson 3

UP NEXT: The Rams host Pellston in the district semifinals Saturday.