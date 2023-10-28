Postseason roundup: Moncrief most productive back Coach Long's had for Ross

JD Moncrief finished 6 yards shy Friday of becoming the first back to rush for 1,000 in one season for Fremont Ross coach Chad Long in a 40-14 setback to Avon Lake in Division II.

Moncrief had 60 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Karson Kayden completed 7 of 17 passes for 83 yards, before leaving with an injury.

Breylen Garza's only pass was intercepted. Jadrian Brown caught a 30-yard pass to the 1 as the Little Giants (4-7) answered Avon Lake's first score immediately.

Brown had 67 yards on four catches.

Anthony Benedict rushed for 186 yards and four scores on 38 tries for Avon Lake (7-4).

Ross' JD Moncrief carries the ball.

High school football After 43 years, Nasonti knows growth when he sees it for Bellevue

Rocky River 14, Clyde 7 (Division III)

Quarterback Jon Lantz ran in from 8 yards for a 7-7 tie, after an 81-yard touchdown pass for Rocky River.

Neither team scored in the second half.

Lantz completed 15 of 23 passes for 188 yards, including 117 yards on five receptions for Brayden Olson. Chancy Miracle rushed for 85 yards on 19 tries.

Julian Patti had 258 yards passing and rushed for a touchdown and Nick Disalvo had 112 yards on 16 carries for Rocky River (10-1). Ryan Ricketti had 155 yards and one score on seven catches, plus an interception on defense.

Clyde (5-6) lost the turnover battle 3-0. It rushed for 178 yards on 36 tries.

High school football Limited numbers should allow SJCC to be more competitive in eight-man league

Huron 28, Genoa 21

Aidan Antry ran in from 1 yard for a 21-21 tie in the second quarter in Genoa's setback in Division V.

Alex Spencer caught an 8-yard scoring pass from Aiden Brunkhorst as the Comets led 14-7 in the first quarter. Spencer had 55 yards on four catches and 43 yards on six rushes, plus an interception on defense.

Antry rushed for 187 yards and two scores on 30 tries. Brunkhorst completed 7 of 14 passes for 82 yards with two interceptions and added 30 yards on seven carries.

Genoa (7-4) rushed for 266 yards on 45 tries and had 341 yards of offense. It was 2 for 11 on third down and 0 for 4 on fourth down.

Huron (8-3) had 104 yards on 31 carries and 282 yards overall. Beau Harkelroad caught touchdowns passes covering 57 and 49 yards from Cody Scroggins.

Harkelroad had an impact on special teams and intercepted two passes. Scroggins rushed for a short touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Genoa beat Huron 21-20 during the regular season, overcoming a 20-0 deficit.

Ottawa Hills 42, Margaretta 7 (Division VI)

Julian Washington caught a 7-yard scoring pass from Jordan Luzader as Margaretta (6-5) trailed 28-7 at half.

Columbus Grove 42, Lakota 17 (Division VI)

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Postseason roundup: 5 area teams knocked from OHSAA football playoffs