POSTSEASON PUSH: ITL playoffs begin this weekend with same field as 2020

Aug. 6—America's longest running amateur baseball league is heading towards the postseason, and the field is set.

The Intertown Twilight Baseball League had its regular season come to a close on Thursday night and the playoff field is the exact same field as the 2020 season, only the opening round matchups are different.

It will be a rematch of the 2020 ITL Finals in one semifinal series as the second-seeded Manchester Essex Mariners take on the defending champion Rowley Rams, the No. 3 seed. Rowley swept the best-of-five series a season ago for its first title since 2011 while Manchester Essex last won in 2019.

The series begins on Sunday at Memorial Field in Essex (5 p.m.) and moves to Rowley for Game 2 on Tuesday. A Game 3 will be played on Wednesday if necessary.

The Hamilton Generals earned the No. 1 seed, wrapping it up with a 6-5 win over the Mariners on Tuesday, and will take on No. 4 Rockport in the best-of-three semifinal. Both Rockport and Hamilton were bounced in the semifinals a year ago. Rockport is searching for its first title since winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. Hamilton last won in 1991 but has home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Game 1 will be played on Sunday at Patton Park in Hamilton (5 p.m.) with Game 2 on Monday at Evans Field in Rockport (TBA). Game 3 will be back at Patten Park on Wednesday if necessary.

The Townies bounced back from a slow start and are currently one of the hottest teams in the league, polishing off the regular season with a 5-3 win over Rowley on Monday night. Rockport and Beverly were locked in a tight race for most of the season but the Townies won nine of their last 11 games after a 4-9 start to finish the regular season at 13-11.

Rockport has been led by the pitching of Derick MacDowell, Frew Rowen, Jake Engel and Kyle Beal. Jameson Kamm and Jack Sperry have been big sparks for the offense.

The Mariners, on the other hand, have been right near the top of the ITL standings since the season opened on Memorial Day Weekend. The Mariners and Generals had been going back-and-forth all season long with Hamilton clinching that top spot with a 6-5 win at Memorial Field in Essex on Tuesday night.

The usual suspects have been leading the way for the Mariners. Rusty Tucker has been strong both on the mound and at the plate. Dylan Wilson, Marc Phinney and Zach Abbott have also thrown big innings for Manchester Essex. Offensively, Caulin Rogers, Mike Cain and Kellen Field have all turned in big seasons.

The Mariners and Townies are hoping to bring the ITL title back to Cape Ann as the two teams have combined to win 33 of the last 38 league championships. The last time the ITL went two years without the Mariners or Townies winning was all the way back in 1991 and 1992 when the Hamilton Generals and Topsfield Torries took the titles respectively.