Postseason preview: St. Johns County boys soccer district tournaments kick off

The Florida High School Athletic Association boys soccer district tournaments for 2023-24 kick off Wednesday. The Times-Union looks ahead to this year's districts across St. Johns County. Ordinal rankings within each region are in parentheses. Schedules are as listed by the FHSAA or host schools, but are subject to change.

DISTRICT 1-7A

Creekside forward Cameron Mueller (9) takes a shot during a November game against Englewood.

At Creekside

Schedule: Jan. 24, Tocoi Creek at Bartram Trail, 6 p.m.; Sandalwood at Atlantic Coast, 7 p.m.; Jan. 29, Tocoi Creek-Bartram Trail winner vs. Creekside, 5:40 p.m.; Sandalwood-Atlantic Coast winner vs. Mandarin, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 31, championship, 7 p.m.

Region rankings: No. 1 Mandarin, No. 2 Creekside, No. 5 Bartram Trail, No. 9 Atlantic Coast, No. 17 Sandalwood, No. 23 Tocoi Creek.

The top seed: Mandarin. This is a second consecutive unbeaten regular season for the Mustangs, built this time around senior anchor Sasha Maric in central defense and Omar Trto's mix of nonstop energy and subtle skill in the midfield. They've outscored opponents 80-9.

Bubble team: Bartram Trail. At No. 5 in the region, the Bears appear to be in solid position, but only 1.3 ranking points separate Bartram Trail from No. 10 Clermont East Ridge. To feel comfortable, they may need a win in a potential Battle of Longleaf Pine district semi against Creekside.

Player to watch: Jackson Hartford, Creekside. The senior wingback's tireless runs and accurate crosses make an impact for the Knights, with seven goals and 11 assists in support of senior Cameron Mueller, freshman Luke Amann and their teammates in a deep attack.

DISTRICT 3-6A

Late rounds at Ponte Vedra

Schedule: Jan. 26, First Coast at Nease, 6:30 p.m.; Fletcher at Ponte Vedra, 6:30 p.m.; Jan. 30, First Coast-Nease winner vs. Oakleaf, 5:30 p.m.; Fletcher-Ponte Vedra winner vs. Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 1, championship, 7 p.m.

Region rankings: No. 5 Fleming Island, No. 8 Oakleaf, No. 9 Nease, No. 13 Ponte Vedra, No. 21 Fletcher, No. 22 First Coast.

The top seed: Fleming Island. Strength down the middle is the key for the Golden Eagles. Cade Dailey anchors the back, Daniel Vizcarrondo organizes the midfield and Lucas Horvath and Taylor Suarez link up in attack.

Bubble team: Oakleaf. Will the Knights make it? As long as other teams don't snatch automatic bids in other districts, they have the inside track. A come-from-behind 3-1 win over Bolles on Saturday displayed Oakleaf's potential.

Player to watch: Evan Miriello, Nease. The Panthers have two FHSAA ranking points to make up and might have to win the district tournament to extend their season, but they can be confident in a senior goalkeeper in excellent form. Miriello recorded three consecutive shutouts entering the districts.

DISTRICT 3-5A

Beachside forward Darek Szarek (9) heads the ball along the sideline against Bishop Kenny.

Late rounds at Beachside

Schedule: Jan. 25, Parker at Orange Park, 7 p.m.; St. Augustine at Menendez, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Englewood, 7 p.m.; Jan. 30, St. Augustine-Menendez winner vs. Riverside-Englewood winner, 5:30 p.m.; Parker-Orange Park winner vs. Beachside, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 1, championship, 7 p.m.

Region rankings: No. 5 Beachside, No. 6 Englewood, No. 7 Menendez, No. 12 Orange Park, No. 17 Parker, No. 18 St. Augustine, No. 24 Riverside.

The top seed: Beachside. A young team on the rise. Only Creekside (2-1) and FPC (1-0) have beaten the Barracudas. While no Beachside forwards have more than seven goals, the Barracudas attack with balance, including seniors Darek Szarek, Xander Heittch and Chaz Luettich.

Bubble team: Menendez. Because the Panhandle District 1-5A is likely to take three at-large berths, there's only one spot left, and for now, the 8-2-6 Falcons are on the outside. Their postseason starts against St. Augustine, a team they beat 3-0 in December on an Alan Marutov hat trick.

Player to watch: Zion Wise, Englewood. With blistering speed and the willingness to challenge defenders directly on the dribble, Wise is a potential highlight every time he steps onto the field. He's notched 15 goals and 10 assists.

DISTRICT 3-2A

Late rounds at Christ's Church

Schedule: Jan. 24, University Christian at St. Johns Country Day, 6 p.m.; Jan. 26, University Christian-St. Johns winner vs. St. Joseph, 5 p.m; Harvest Community vs. Christ's Church, 7 p.m.; Jan. 31, championship, 6 p.m.

Region rankings: No. 2 St. Joseph, No. 5 Christ's Church, No. 6 Harvest Community, No. 8 St. Johns Country Day, No. 16 University Christian.

The top seed: St. Joseph. The Flashes' strength of schedule paid off, netting a No. 2 seed in spite of a 6-7-1 record. They swept the season series against Christ's Church, winning both games 1-0.

Bubble team: St. Johns Country Day. State finalists three years ago, the Spartans stand 0.608 points behind Gainesville St. Francis for the last available Region 1-2A playoff berth. They might need to upset St. Joseph in a semifinal to make up enough ground.

Player to watch: Caleb Zeigler, Christ's Church. The junior forward, proficient with both feet, has racked up a team-leading 14 goals for the Eagles.

