Postseason grades for Auburn’s position groups

Auburn had a disappointing finish to the year. But still, there were some bright spots.

There were some individual game performances that shouldn’t be forgotten, like Bo Nix’s magic game against LSU, Auburn’s first win in Baton Rouge since 1999. Or Auburn’s comeback win vs Georgia State. Or Roger McCreary’s performance in the Iron Bowl. Or Auburn’s win over Ole Miss (now ranked No. 8). There were so many moments that fans can look back on and enjoy, even with the breakdown the Tigers had in November.

For Auburn’s individual units, there were some ups and downs, but overall I think the Tigers can make improvement at every position group heading into next season.

Here are the post-regular season grades for Auburn.

Quarterback: C+

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Things obviously didn’t end well at the quarterback position after Bo Nix went down with an injury, but overall there were some improvements made at the position. Auburn’s two quarterbacks combined for 2,894 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Running Back: B-

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s running game took a huge decline once SEC play started. The Tigers finished the season averaging 4.8 yards per carry, ninth in the SEC. The backfield was led by Tank Bigsby, who rushed for 1,003 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Wide Receiver: C-

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

This might be the worst crop of receivers Auburn has had in a while (mostly due to inexperience), but the Tigers made the most of it. Auburn averaged 241.2 passing yards per game, which is 57th nationally. Not too bad for an offense that has had issues throwing the ball in the past few years.

Offensive Line: C

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s offensive line held up well pass blocking, but the run blocking deteriorated as the season went on. Auburn finished the season averaging 164.2 rushing yards per game, ninth in the SEC.

Defensive Line: B-

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn’s defensive line was a decent unit in 2021. The Tigers gave up 3.4 yards per carry, fourth in the SEC.

Linebackers: B+

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn will be sad to watch Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten (and potentially Owen Pappoe) leave after a phenomenal year for the core. McClain finished with 95 tackles, and Wooten finished with 82.

Secondary: C-

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Roger McCreary really held this unit together, but unfortunately he wasn’t enough. The Tigers gave up 242.7 passing yards per game, 11th in the SEC.

Special Teams: D-

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The field goal kicking wasn’t good (17 of 25), and the penalties on kickoffs and punt returns were absolutely disgusting. The only redeeming quality of this unit was punter Oscar Chapman, who quietly finished fourth in the SEC in yards per punt (44.8).

