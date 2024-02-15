‘We should make the postseason every year’: Diamondbacks open camp after World Series high

Just past the lobby and behind a set of glass doors, a wall at Salt River Fields has been plastered over with a life-size image of the celebration in Philadelphia last October on the night the Diamondbacks won the National League pennant.

It serves as an immediate reminder of all the organization accomplished in 2023. It is also the kind of thing the Diamondbacks want to almost put out of their minds as they embark on a new season.

“It’s a clean slate,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We have nothing to show for 2024. We have to go out there and earn everything once again.”

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Feb. 14, 2024.

Diamondbacks’ pitchers and catchers went through their first workout of spring training on a brisk and sunny morning on Wednesday. New left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez threw a bullpen session. Catchers took a few rounds of batting practice. Pitcher after pitcher covered first base on fielding drills. It was the standard fare, the first of many.

“The first day is always really exciting,” Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald said. “Now we have six weeks that will be Groundhog Day.”

Throughout the spring, they will try to fashion the sort of team mindset they hope will position them not just to return to the postseason for the second consecutive year but to actually prevail on baseball’s biggest stage.

Right-hander Zac Gallen said the new signage has been up the team’s facility for a couple of weeks. He sees it less as a reminder and more as a motivator.

“It’s something to be proud of,” Gallen said, “but it’s a new season and we’ve got to finish the job this time.”

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Feb. 14, 2024.

The Diamondbacks’ framing of last year’s magical run makes for an interesting juxtaposition: They want to use it as proof that they belong among the game’s better teams, as a reminder of their ultimate upside, but don’t want to allow themselves to think that hot streak assures them of anything going forward.

Both Gallen and Lovullo used the same descriptor — the notion of setting a standard — in explaining what they hoped last year represents for the organization.

“We have the feel in this clubhouse that we should make the postseason every year," Gallen said. "That’s a goal we’re striving for. I hope guys in here are holding themselves accountable to that. That’s our goal. That gives us a chance to actually finish the job.”

Sewald offered a firsthand perspective of the dangers of taking things for granted in baseball. A year ago, he entered camp with the Seattle Mariners, a club fresh off a postseason appearance, and in retrospect, he thinks the team might have lacked urgency.

“That’s going to be a goal of mine,” Sewald said. “Not that Torey needs any help, but just as somebody who has been in that situation just last year where it’s like, hey, we cannot be complacent at any moment. Everyone needs to work on what they can do to get better, and leave here like, ‘OK, this will be the best version of myself this year.’

“Last year is totally irrelevant. As weird as that sounds. We'll get our rings on March 28. But after that, it really is. It’s totally in the past.”

Gallen sees a strong “ecosystem” in the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse comprised of unsatisfied veterans and hungry younger players still trying to cement themselves as big leaguers.

“We’re going to have a target on our back for sure,” Gallen said. “I’m sure a lot of people across the league thought what we did last year was a fluke. I think for us to kind of have the mindset that we need to prove it again.”

