Postseason Dose: Turner Power

Dave Shovein recaps Justin Turner's walk-off homer to win Game 2 of the NLCS and previews Game 3 on the AL side in Monday's Dose

After the Dodgers took Game 1 of the NLCS from the Cubs behind five strong innings from ace Clayton Kershaw and tremendous work out of the bullpen, the Cubs couldn’t stand to let Sunday’s game slip by and fall behind 2-0 in the series.





Both starting pitchers came to play, trading zeroes back and forth through the first four innings. The Cubs finally broke through in the fifth inning, where Addison Russell clubbed a Rich Hill offering over the wall in left field to give the Cubs a 1-0 advantage.





It wouldn’t last long.





The Dodgers struck back off of Jon Lester in the home half of the fifth inning. Charlie Culberson, who’s only on the roster for his defensive prowess in place of the injured Corey Seager, led off the frame with a double. The Dodgers then opted to pinch-hit for Rich Hill, despite him pitching very well and having thrown only 79 pitches in the game, with Curtis Granderson. That move did not pay off, as Granderson fouled out to third base. Culberson advanced to third on a ground out by Chris Taylor, bringing postseason star Justin Turner to the dish. Turner battled Lester to a 2-2 count before lining a game-tying single into right field.





Hill had been terrific over his five innings of work, allowing just one run (the Russell homer) on three hits and a walk while punching out eight. The Dodgers then turned to right-hander Brandon Morrow to give them a lift, and the 33-year-old hurler obliged. Morrow retired all six hitters that he faced, two of them via strikeout, keeping the score knotted at 1-1 heading to the eighth.





The Cubs bullpen did some heavy lifting of their own to keep the game tied. Carl Edwards came on for Lester after Turner’s single in the fifth, getting the final out and avoiding any further damage. He stayed in the game to work a scoreless sixth inning, striking out three in 1 ⅓ innings. Pedro Strop followed him with a scoreless seventh inning and Brian Duensing was able to navigate his way through the eighth without any trouble.