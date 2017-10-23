Postseason Dose: Ready to Go

Dave Shovein takes a look at Corey Seager's status for the World Series and the Mets' next manager in Monday's Postseason Dose

The Dodgers were forced to battle the Cubs in the NLCS without one of their top players and team leaders.





It doesn’t look like they’ll face that same disadvantage against the Astros in the World Series.





Corey Seager (back) was a full participant in the Dodgers’ team workout on Sunday. He has made significant progress in his recovery from a lower back sprain that he sustained while sliding back into second base in the Dodgers’ clinching victory over the Diamondbacks back on October 9.





Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that he was confident that Seager will be on the club’s World Series roster.





While it sounds like he’s a lock to be on the roster, his availability for Game 1 on Tuesday appears to still be up in the air. Seager is scheduled to participate in a simulated game on Monday. If all goes well there, expect the 23-year-old phenom to suit up and start at shortstop when the Fall Classic begins on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.







Mr. Met





Hot managerial commodities have been snatched up very quickly this off-season, with the Tigers announcing the hiring of Ron Gardenhire on Friday and the Red Sox officially naming Alex Cora as the successor to John Farrell on Saturday.





On Sunday, it was the Mets’ who reportedly got in on the fun. While the team has yet to confirm the hire, multiple sources have reported that it will be Indians’ pitching coach Mickey Callaway who will become the 22nd manager in franchise history.





The two sides were ironing out the full details of what’s believed will be a three-year pact. The club is expected to make a formal announcement at a press conference on Monday.





The 42-year-old has spent the past five seasons as the Tribe’s pitching coach, leading a talented staff that has led the major leagues in strikeouts each of the past four seasons. In 2017, the Indians led the league with a 3.30 team ERA and 1614 strikeouts.