Postseason Dose: National Hero

It was Ryan Zimmerman who played the role of hero Saturday, but it was Bryce Harper who made it possible.

Harper breathed life into an offense that had scored one run in its first 18 innings of postseason baseball, socking a game-tying, two-run home run in the eighth inning that set up Zimmerman's later heroics in the Nationals' 6-3 win over the Cubs Saturday in Game 2 of the NLDS.

“I saw the loop in it," Harper said of a curve ball from Cubs reliever C.J. Edwards, “and I tried to hit it as far as I could."

With one swing, he changed the trajectory of the game and possibly the series. Before that, the Nationals had been able to muster just one run through the better part of two games, an Anthony Rendon solo homer in the first inning of Saturday's game. Kyle Hendricks and company shut out the Nats in Friday night's Game 1.

With new life, the Nats didn't stop at Harper's homer. A walk and a single later, Zimmerman stepped to the plate against Mike Montgomery and lifted a pitch high in the air to left field. Ben Zobrist tracked the fly ball all the way to the wall, then lifted his glove as the ball landed just over the wall for a three-run homer.

Nationals closer Sean Doolittle worked around a one-out walk to earn the save in the ninth inning.

The late offense spoiled a very strong start by Cubs ace Jon Lester, who allowed just one run on two hits over his six innings. On the other side, Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez allowed three runs over five innings of work, settling for a no-decision.

For the Cubs, Willson Contreras and Anthony Rizzo hit solo and two-run homers, respectively, to provide the offense in the game.

Dodgers Pound Out Game 2 Win

If there's one statistic that might surprise about the Diamondbacks, it's that the team owned the second-best ERA in the National League this year.