Postseason Dose: Masa-Hero

When the Yankees gave Masahiro Tanaka a seven-year, $155 million contract in the winter of 2014, they did so with visions of him dominating in the regular season as well as the playoffs.



They got just that on Wednesday. Tanaka dominated the potent Houston lineup, giving up just four baserunners and striking out eight in his seven shutout innings of a 5-0 victory. The win now puts the Yankees just one win away from reaching their first World Series since 2009.





If you’ve watched Tanaka pitch this postseason, it’s no surprise to see the right-hander pitch this well. Based on what we saw for most of the regular season, however, this is a very pleasant upgrade if you’re the Yankees. He struggled to locate for the majority of the year, and even after a dominating shutout victory to end the year, he still finished with a lofty 4.74 ERA.





The postseason has been a different story, however, as he’s been able to get ahead of hitters, and use that devastating splitter and quality breaking-ball to finish off hitters. When Tanaka gets ahead in the count, he’s among the toughest right-handed pitchers to hit in the American League. The evidence of this comes in the fact that he’s allowed just two runs this postseason in 20 innings, with an impressive 18-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio.





They may not have counted on it coming into the playoffs, but it does appear that the Yankees have a legitimate postseason ace on their roster in the form of Tanaka. They'll look to have him start Game 1 of the World Series by beating Justin Verlander and the Astros on Friday in Game 6.





Baez blasts keep Chicago hope alive





Say this about Javier Baez, he certainly has a flair for the dramatic.





Baez hit two solo shots, and the Cubs were able to stave off elimination in a 3-2 win in Game 4 of the NLCS. With those two homers -- both off of Los Angeles starter Alex Wood -- Baez is now slugging .889 in the series. His OPS in postseason games is now over .800; 70 points higher than his regular season OPS of .727.