Postseason Dose: Didi Destroys

The Yankees have had their share of heroes in the postseason in their illustrious history, particularly from shortstops.





Didi Gregorius may not have the level of fame of a Derek Jeter, but his two homers off of Cleveland starter Corey Kluber and three RBI set the tone in the 5-2 victory over the Indians in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday to allow the Yankees to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2012.





Those two homers give Gregorius three on the postseason, and he’s the first hitter to ever have three homers in elimination games (he homered in the Wild Card game against the Twins last week). Earlier this year he passed Jeter for most homers in a season by a Yankee (25), and his combination of power at the plate and prowess with the glove has been critical in the Yankees success in 2017.





Gregorius may have had the two big blasts, but Brett Gadrner had the at-bat of the night, and maybe the entire postseason. Facing closer Cody Allen with two men on and with the Yankees holding just a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth with two outs, Gardner fouled off everything Allen had, and on the 12th pitch of the bat-bat his two-run scoring single gave New York a 5-2 lead.





And while the Yankees get to move on to face Houston for the American League championship, the Indians’ season ends once again with disappointment. After holding a 2-0 lead in the series, the Tribe lost three in a row, and combined with the World Series collapse, that’s now six straight losses for Cleveland in potential series-clinching games.





The narrative may be that the Indians failed, but in reality, it was another great season for the Indians; setting the American League record for most wins in a row and posting the best run-differential of any team in baseball. It’s likely of little condolence to Cleveland fans, but this was one of the best teams in baseball this year, and there’s little reason to think that will change in 2018.