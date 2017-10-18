Postseason Dose: Darvish Deals

Follow @drewsilv and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.

L.A. is one win away. One win away from sweeping the Cubs in the National League Championship Series. One win away from the organization’s first World Series appearance since 1988.





Yu Darvish led the charge for the Dodgers in NLCS Game 3 on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, hurling 6 1/3 innings of one-run, seven-strikeout ball in an easy 6-1 victory for the visiting team. Darvish needed just 81 pitches to record 19 outs. He pitched so effectively that manager Dave Roberts let the longtime American Leaguer hit for himself with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth -- a decision that would be worthy of this column’s full focus had things gone even a little differently. Darvish faked bunt throughout the plate appearance and drew a four-pitch walk off Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr., earning his first career postseason RBI. He can claim only one career RBI during the regular season.





Darvish, the Dodgers’ big trade-deadline acquisition from the Rangers, now boasts a 1.59 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, and 14/1 K/BB ratio through 11 1/3 innings (two starts) in this 2017 postseason.





Chris Taylor brought the big wood for the Dodgers in Tuesday’s victory, slugging a go-ahead solo homer to center field in the top of the third inning and an RBI triple in the top of the fifth. Acquired from the Mariners in June 2016 for former pitching prospect Zach Lee, the versatile Taylor holds a 1.019 OPS with two home runs, four RBI, and six runs scored through six playoff games. He’s hit leadoff in all six of those games -- all of them victories for Los Angeles -- while bringing steady defense to both shortstop and center field.





One win away. One win away from the Fall Classic. Alex Wood matches up with Jake Arrieta in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night in Chicago.